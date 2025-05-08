Donald Trump Says US And UK Will Announce 'Full And Comprehensive' Trade Deal
"The agreement with the United Kingdom is a full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come," he posted on his TruthSocial account.
“Because of our long time history and allegiance together, it is a great honor to have the United Kingdom as our FIRST announcement. Many other deals, which are in serious stages of negotiation, to follow!”
Earlier, both the New York Times and Politico had reported that the US President was set to sign a trade agreement with Britain, while the Wall Street Journal said it would be a "framework" of a deal.
More to come...
