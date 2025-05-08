Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Donald Trump Says US And UK Will Announce 'Full And Comprehensive' Trade Deal

2025-05-08 07:00:42
(MENAFN- Live Mint) With the media reporting that Britain and the United States were expected to sign a trade deal, US President Donald Trump on Thursday called a forthcoming agreement with Britain "full and comprehensive".

"The agreement with the United Kingdom is a full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come," he posted on his TruthSocial account.

“Because of our long time history and allegiance together, it is a great honor to have the United Kingdom as our FIRST announcement. Many other deals, which are in serious stages of negotiation, to follow!”

Earlier, both the New York Times and Politico had reported that the US President was set to sign a trade agreement with Britain, while the Wall Street Journal said it would be a "framework" of a deal.

More to come...

