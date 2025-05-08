403
Brazil’S April Soybean Exports Climb 3.9% Driven By China
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Data from Brazil's Foreign Trade Secretariat show April 2025 soybean exports reached 15.27 million tonnes, up 3.9 percent year-on-year.
Export revenues totaled US$ 5.903 billion, down 6.2 percent as average prices fell 9.7 percent compared to April 2024. China accounted for nearly three-quarters of exports, and April purchases rose about ten percent, according to consultancy Datagro.
April alone represented 41.2 percent of first quadrimester volumes and 40.4 percent of earnings from January to April. Daily shipments averaged 763,600 tonnes in April, surpassing the 667,600 tonnes dispatched daily in April 2024.
Brazil moved 37.07 million tonnes in the first four months, a 0.8 percent increase over the same period last year. Cumulative revenue for that span dipped nearly ten percent to US$ 14.596 billion.
Conab reports a record 169.6 million tonnes soybean harvest for the 2024/2025 marketing year. Shipping forecasts expect strong Panamax and Handysize vessel demand as exports aim for 109 million tonnes this year.
Logistics capacity strains under peak season volumes as ports and inland transport infrastructure show shortages. Silo deficits and rail bottlenecks extend loading times, raising costs and testing export efficiency.
Investors call for expanded silos and improved rail and waterway links to sustain momentum. U.S.-China tariff tensions diverted cargoes originally heading to the United States toward Brazil's ports.
Brazil Strengthens Soybean Trade Leadership
As China seeks stable soy supplies, Brazil captures market share but must navigate infrastructure limits. The balance between harvest scale and logistic readiness will shape Brazil's soybean trade in 2025.
Brazil now commands nearly 60 percent of the global soybean trade, according to market analysts. April's price decline to roughly US$ 386 per tonne reflects larger supplies and market pressures.
Exporters balance volume growth against price risk during uncertain trade conditions. Finance ministries monitor agricultural earnings closely as soybeans drive Brazil's trade surplus and currency stability.
April's performance underlines the sector's role in national economic health. Policymakers consider logistics investments and price risk tools to sustain export leadership.
