HM Amit Shah’S Jharkhand Visit, Eastern Zonal Council Meet Postponed

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, May 8 (IANS) The 27th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council, scheduled for May 10 in Ranchi and to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has been postponed.

Though no official reason has been cited for the postponement, sources indicate that it may be linked to the current tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor launched by India.

All four member states of the Eastern Council -- Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha -- have been informed of the decision. A new date will be announced later.

Extensive preparations were made for the visit of Amit Shah to Ranchi and the Eastern Council meeting.

Chief Ministers and top officials from the four states were slated to attend the meeting, with the state government having accorded them state guest status.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister had already confirmed participation in the meeting. However, official confirmation from the Odisha and West Bengal governments as to who will participate in the meeting was still awaited.

The agenda included discussions on inter-state coordination, Centre-state relations, counter-extremism efforts, asset division, and control of the narcotics trade.

Constituted under the State Reorganisation Act of 1956, Zonal Councils are statutory bodies designed to foster cooperation among states and between states and the Centre.

The Union Home Minister is the ex-officio chairman of each council, while the vice-chairmanship rotates annually among the member state Chief Ministers.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren currently holds the vice-chair position of the Eastern Council.

The Eastern Zonal Council plays a key role in resolving border and transport disputes, enhancing regional cooperation, and expediting development initiatives.