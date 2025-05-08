Solidion Is Out To Transform The Entire Lithium-Ion Battery Industry

Solidion's patented platform technology is capable of converting current lithium-ion facilities into producers of solid-state batteries

DAYTON, Ohio, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STI ), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, today announced that a series of key patents on solid-state batteries have been granted to Solidion, which have potential to transform the entire lithium battery industry.

Flame-resistant electrolytes are key to safe operations of energy storage systems (ESS) for smart grid and renewable energy storage, and power sources for driving all-types of electric vehicles, such as drones, electric bikes, e-automobile, electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL), and e-boats. The fire and explosion danger in conventional lithium-ion batteries is caused by certain highly volatile and flammable organic solvents commonly used in the liquid electrolytes. The newly granted patents provide an innovative solution that readily converts certain liquid solvents into quasi-solid or solid-state electrolytes, thereby reducing or eliminating flammability.

The invented technology essentially includes using any current lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility to produce dry battery cells, injecting a proprietary liquid electrolyte into the dry cells, and then converting the liquid electrolyte in situ (inside a cell) into a solid electrolyte. Solidion scientists are key pioneers in this "in situ solidification" or "liquid-to-solid conversion" technology in the battery space.

A major advantage of such a breakthrough in situ solidification technology is that solid-state batteries can be manufactured at-scale today rather than tomorrow, using existing lithium-ion battery cells manufacturing facilities . There is no need to develop new processes and equipment. This would position Solidion as a leader in helping to readily transform the lithium-ion battery industry into producers of quasi-solid and solid-state batteries.

By working with strategic partners, Solidion is aimed at fully commercializing this technology in 2-3 years.

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI ) core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems and electric vehicles for ground, air, and sea transportation. Solidion holds a portfolio of over 550 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane gas free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

