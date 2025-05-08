SF Intra-City (9699.HK) Delivery Orders Of Comprehensive Delivery Increased 87% During May Day Holiday

Orders from Supermarkets and Department Stores Increased More Than 1.7 Times

HONG KONG, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The May Day holiday has just concluded, marked by a surge in domestic travel and consumer spending. In response to strong consumer demand, instant delivery service platforms played a crucial supporting role. Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. (" SF Intra-city " or the " Group ", Stock Code: 9699), China's largest third-party on-demand delivery service provider, is pleased to announce that the orders for comprehensive delivery surged by 87% year-on-year ("YoY") during May Day holiday, delivery orders from supermarkets and department stores grew by 177% YoY. Additionally, SF Intra-city launched dedicated solutions for cultural tourism instant delivery scenarios, with consumer services performing exceptionally well in third and fourth-tier cities such as Chaozhou and Dali, where C-end (consumer) order volume grew severalfold to dozens of times year-on-year.

During the holiday, consumer sentiment was strong, with robust demand in the new-style tea beverage market. SF Intra-city's beverage delivery orders surged by 106% YoY during the May Day holiday period. As the preferred instant delivery service provider for new-style tea and coffee brands such as CHAGEE, Mixue Ice Cream & Tea, GuMing, and Luckin Coffee, the Group leveraged its flexible delivery capacity model of "in-store + commercial district + citywide" to ensure efficient fulfillment of online orders and smooth handling of peak periods.

Beyond tea beverage stores, the Group closely collaborated with merchants across all scenarios in commercial districts, with supermarket and department store orders growing rapidly by 177% YoY. Other product categories, including pharmaceuticals, digital products, beauty products, and mother-and-baby products also recorded high double-digit year-on-year growth. This reflects that a growing consumer preference for instant delivery services for urgent and essential items, and a shift toward a new consumption pattern of "traveling light and purchasing on demand."

During the May Day holiday period, major food delivery and local lifestyle platforms seized the holiday business opportunities by offering promotional subsidies. As a third-party instant delivery platform without being tied to any specific commerce flow, SF Intra-city deeply collaborated with platforms such as Douyin, WeChat, and Alibaba, allowing merchants to access delivery services across various food delivery and new retail platforms with one-click integration. This not only helped merchants grow their business efficiently but also provided consumers with a better instant delivery experience.

"Cultural tourism + instant delivery" has become a new highlight in local tourism development. SF Intra-city launched a "pickup, delivery, and concierge" solution for cultural tourism, offering services such as luggage handling, hanfu costume returns, shopping assistance, and queue-waiting. These services meet tourists' personalized needs while helping upgrade the cultural tourism industry. As "county tourism fever" sweeps across the country, instant delivery platforms are becoming increasingly crucial in providing infrastructure services for in-depth county-level tourism. During this year's May Day holiday period, SF Intra-city's consumer services saw particularly significant growth in third and fourth-tier cities and counties. C-end order volume in cities such as Chaozhou, Dali, Enshi, Ganzi, Jinzhong, Shigatse, and Tieling grew severalfold to dozens of times, highlighting the enormous potential of instant delivery services in county-level tourism markets.

Additionally, SF Intra-city's last-mile delivery provides diverse transfer and door-to-door collection and delivery services for express companies and logistics service providers, helping accelerate various aspects of traditional express delivery. During the May Day holiday period, its last-mile delivery order volume grew by 102% YoY, enabling home-based users to receive their purchased products faster and ensuring goods arrived home before traveling users returned.

The May Day 'Golden Week', being a significant milestone in travel and consumption, has garnered attention from both consumers and businesses alike. The continued boom in holiday economics has stimulated rising demand for instant delivery, highlighting the increasingly critical role of the instant delivery industry as consumption infrastructure. As local lifestyle consumption scenarios and consumption patterns continue to evolve, SF Intra-city will strive to broaden the boundaries of on-demand fulfillment services, enhance our technological capabilities, and forge deeper collaborations amid the ongoing innovation in consumer behavior. Together, the Group will champion the sustained growth of new consumption trends, and collaborate with more business partners, adhering to our operational goal of achieving 'high-quality, efficient and comprehensive third-party on-demand delivery services' and better fulfilling our mission of 'bringing enjoyable lifestyle to your fingertips', firmly rooting ourselves in third-party on-demand delivery service.

About Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 9699)

SF Intra-city focuses on the emerging opportunities of intra-city on-demand delivery services. Since 2019, SF Intra-city has operated as an independent legal entity to capture the growth opportunities arising from the new consumption trends. SF Intra-city adopts a multi-scenario business model, providing full coverage of delivery scenarios for all types of products and services. The Company's extensive service coverage, ranging from mature scenarios such as food delivery to growth scenarios such as local retail, local e- commerce and local services, has enabled it to respond to the evolving customer needs resulting from the development and upgrade of the local consumer market. For more details, please visit the Company's website: .

SOURCE SF Intra-city

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED