Electrical Power Pole Market To Reach $21.9 Billion, Globally, By 2034 At 5.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The electrical power pole market is driven by rising electricity demand, rural electrification, grid modernization, and renewable energy integration. Growth is restrained by high installation costs, regulatory challenges, and the environmental impact of wooden poles. However, opportunities lie in smart grid infrastructure, increasing investments in transmission and distribution networks, and the adoption of composite and steel poles for enhanced durability. Urbanization and electrification in developing regions further boost long-term market potential despite short-term economic and logistical constraints. WILMINGTON, DEL., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electrical Power Pole Market By Type (Steel, Concrete, Wood, Others), By Application (Distribution power lines, Transmission power lines): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the "electrical power pole market" was valued at $12.9 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $21.9 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2034. Download PDF Brochure: Macroeconomic & Geopolitical Impact The electrical power pole market is significantly influenced by macroeconomic and geopolitical factors that shape its growth trajectory. Macroeconomically, rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, particularly in Asia-Pacific regions like China and India, are driving substantial demand for utility poles to support expanding power distribution networks. Additionally, the global push towards renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, necessitates new transmission lines, thereby increasing the demand for utility poles. As per the International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2022, global renewable energy capacity increased by 280 GW, underscoring the need for more utility poles to support these infrastructures. The deployment of 5G networks and smart grid technologies further amplifies this demand, with estimates suggesting that 5G will cover up to 45% of the global population by 2025, requiring extensive utility pole installations. Geopolitically, resource nationalism has emerged as a significant factor, with countries imposing tariffs and export restrictions on critical minerals essential for energy infrastructure. For example, the U.S. imposed tariffs on Chinese mineral imports, and China retaliated by halting exports of crucial minerals to the U.S., complicating international supply chains and increasing costs for utility pole manufacturers. Moreover, energy infrastructures are increasingly targeted by cyberattacks, posing risks to power distribution networks. Notable incidents include the Colonial Pipeline breach in 2021 and attacks on Ukraine's power grid, necessitating investments in more secure and resilient utility infrastructure. Environmental regulations also impact the market; in regions like the U.S., the use of traditional materials such as treated wood is being scrutinized due to environmental concerns, leading to a shift towards more sustainable materials like composite or recycled alternatives. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $12.9 Billion Market Size in 2033 $21.9 Billion CAGR 5.5 % No. of Pages in Report 230 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Urbanization and Infrastructure Development Rural Electrification Initiatives Opportunities Expansion of renewable energy projects Restraints High Installation and Maintenance Costs

The steel segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.6%.

By type, the steel segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market growing with a CAGR of 5.6%. One of the main drivers of the growing use of steel electrical power poles is their longer lifespan and low maintenance requirements. While wooden poles may last around 25–30 years with regular maintenance, steel poles can last 40–60 years or more with minimal upkeep. This longevity reduces lifecycle costs and the frequency of replacements, making steel poles economically attractive in the long run despite higher initial investment costs. Additionally, steel poles are non-combustible and less likely to contribute to or be damaged by wildfires, which is an important safety consideration in many regions prone to forest fires.

Procure Complete Report (230 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

The distribution power lines segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.4%.

By application, the distribution power lines segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market growing with a CAGR of 5.4%. Electrical power poles are fundamental components in distribution power lines, serving as the primary support structures that hold overhead power lines above ground. Their primary function is to maintain the proper height and alignment of electrical conductors, thereby ensuring the safe and efficient transmission of electricity from substations to end users, such as residential, commercial, and industrial consumers.

The growth for distribution power lines segment is fueled by substantial investments aimed at expanding and upgrading distribution infrastructure. For instance, in the United States, over USD 270 billion has been announced for utility-scale renewable energy projects, necessitating enhancements in high-voltage distribution lines to accommodate the increased load. Also, in India, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) announced an investment of $1,865 million under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in 2022 to strengthen Maharashtra's power distribution infrastructure. This initiative encompasses the establishment of 377 new substations, installation of approximately 29,893 distribution transformers, and expansion of high-tension overhead and underground lines. The objective is to provide quality, reliable, and affordable electricity to consumers across the state.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033 growing with a CAGR of 5.7%.

Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%. The electrical power pole market in the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing steady growth, driven by ongoing rural electrification, infrastructure modernization, and the expansion of power transmission and distribution networks. Countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam are making significant investments in improving access to electricity and upgrading aging grid infrastructure. This trend is further supported by rapid urbanization, industrial development, and growth in demand for reliable power supply in both urban and semi-urban areas. The market is also experiencing a shift towards more durable and sustainable materials, such as composite and metal poles, in addition to traditional wooden and concrete options. Government initiatives aimed at strengthening the power sector and enhancing grid stability are playing a crucial role in propelling the demand for electrical power poles across the region.

Connect To Industry Expert:

Key Players: -



Essential Energy

Jiangsu Xinjinlei Steel Industry Co., Ltd.

Kasper Engineering Private Limited

Ventura Salasar Energy Industries Limited

Jiangsu Hongguang Steel Pole Co.,Ltd.

Nippon Concrete Industries Co., Ltd.

Electro Poles Products Pvt. Ltd.

Zhejiang Debao Tower Manufacturing Co.,Ltd. Eastar Electric Group

Key Industry Trends

The adoption of smart electric poles is accelerating globally, particularly in major urban centers like New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto, as cities aim to enhance infrastructure, public safety, and connectivity. In New York City, the LinkNYC initiative has transformed over 1,800 outdated payphones into digital kiosks providing free gigabit Wi-Fi, USB charging, and emergency services. Building on this, the city introduced 32-foot Link5G poles in 2022, equipped with 5G antennas, environmental sensors, and surveillance cameras to improve connectivity in underserved neighborhoods. Los Angeles has implemented one of the largest smart street lighting projects, integrating energy-efficient LEDs and IoT technology, resulting in a 60% reduction in energy use and improved public safety. Toronto is also embracing smart pole technology, with installations featuring LED lighting, Wi-Fi hotspots, and environmental monitoring systems to support its smart city objectives.

Moreover, Connecticut is advancing its electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure by repurposing existing utility poles into charging stations. In March 2025, the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) selected Voltpost, a company based in San Francisco and New York, for an 18-month pilot program. This initiative involves retrofitting 50 utility poles across the state to install 100 charging ports, aiming for completion by the fourth quarter of 2026. The chargers will be located within the service areas of United Illuminating Co. and Eversource Energy, with users accessing them via a mobile app. This project supports Connecticut's goal of electrifying all state agency fleet vehicles by 2030. Currently, only 1.2% of vehicles registered in the state are electric, highlighting the need for expanded charging infrastructure. Estimates suggest that an additional 1,500 charging ports are required by 2025 to meet anticipated demand. By utilizing existing infrastructure, this approach offers a cost-effective and efficient solution to accelerate EV adoption and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global electrical power pole industry . These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Energy & Power Industry:

Utility Poles Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis, 2023-2032

Metal Utility Poles Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Analysis Report, 2023-2032

Smart Pole System Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Wood Utility Poles Market Statistics and Competitive Landscape Report, 2023-2032

Overhead Power Cables Market Size, Share, Competitive and Trend Analysis, 2023-2032

Power Distribution Component Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Web: reports-store/energy-and-power

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo:

SOURCE Allied Market Research

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED