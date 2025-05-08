Oyster Solutions Unveils Expansive Product Updates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oyster Solutions significantly advances its versatile platform to optimize how financial services firms operate and achieve compliance now, and into the future

RICHMOND, Va., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Solutions, the industry's premier provider of governance, risk and compliance technology, revealed a rich set of new features and capabilities to its already robust operating system. With Oyster Solutions, financial services professionals can maximize their productivity, mitigate risk, and deliver exceptional service-all within Oyster Solutions' centralized platform trusted by industry professionals.

"This year, we have focused on helping organizations align around policies and procedures throughout our platform," said Buddy Doyle, CEO and Founder of Oyster Solutions. "By creating more integration opportunities, trade reporting components, and dynamic reporting for broker-dealers and Registered Investment Advisors, our software provides the tools they need to save time, mitigate risk, and run a healthy, thriving firm. Each update is rooted in the desire to improve firms' value and make Oyster Solutions work harder for them across one versatile platform."

Expanded Integrations and Connectivity

Oyster Solutions now supports a broader range of data feed integrations, API connections, and bi-directional synchronization -providing financial services firms with a more connected and responsive platform. These expanded capabilities allow client data, trade activity, and compliance tasks to seamlessly flow between Oyster Solutions and other key business systems. Firms can centralize more operations, reduce manual processes, and ensure that data is accurate and always up to date-empowering teams to work more efficiently across functions .

Trade Surveillance and Supervision

Oyster Solutions' Monitor module is specifically designed for requirements intrinsic to regulatory supervision and surveillance demands. Compliance and Trade Desk teams can leverage Oyster Solutions to compare client and household activity, profile and investment holdings to employee information and then identify conflicts of interest , compliance parameters and risk tolerance.

The Oyster Solutions Monitor module can customize alerts tailored to specific risk parameters, enabling proactive identification and mitigation of potential compliance breaches . Tailored alerts mean fewer false positives, saving time spent running down issues. Trade exceptions are segmented and presented for supervision review, saving time and effort while reducing errors. Oyster Solutions allows supervisors to easily see patterns and context . Now, Oyster Solutions utilizes 75 alerts, including alerts related to Reg BI and AML.

Oyster Solutions integrates data from multiple clearing firms and direct business , allowing users to quickly find conflicts of interest and other potential trade issues.

This suite of features is designed to meet the needs of broker-dealers and investment advisors across the United States. It also allows Compliance and Operations professionals within larger firms that have multiple products and business lines to work seamlessly on a centralized, cloud-based platform.

Regulation Best Interest Compliance

The Oyster Solutions Fund Analyzer module provides a central location for analysis and documentation of compliance with FINRA's Regulation Best Interest (Reg BI) . Using MorningStar Data, Oyster Solutions compares fees and expenses, account types and returns of funds. The Oyster Solutions comprehensive platform identifies and documents the lowest cost share class that meets the selection criteria.

With the Oyster Solutions portfolio fund analyzer pre-trade tool, advisers and reps can identify the lowest cost share class option and reasonably available alternatives when purchasing mutual funds . The Selection Wizard helps reps identify funds by multiple factors, including objective, equity sector, fixed income type, risk and maturity. The Selection Wizard then uses the client's time horizon, portfolio holdings, and account type to find the appropriate share class when displaying the prioritized results of your search.

Simplified Governance and Planning

In addition to these areas of innovation and expansion, Oyster Solutions has also unveiled a series of powerful updates to its core products and features, providing organizational alignment around rules, regulations and risk.

Governance

GRC tools allow firms to manage and integrate policies, assess risk, enforce procedures, control user access and streamline processes. The Oyster Solutions Governance Module helps financial services firms define and quantify risk, match risks to controls, and monitor processes . Oyster Solutions keeps business and controls balanced while meeting regulatory requirements. Role-based permissions allow for visibility by user responsibility, assigned tasks, and supervision to guarantee efficient compliance program management.

Oyster Solutions' powerful integration tools bring firm policies, requirements, procedural steps, documentation and reporting together. New, dynamic risk reports and graphics allow firm leaders to present them in a concise, easy-to-understand format, increasing adoption while mitigating risk.

Automated Workflows & Calendar

Financial services professionals can eliminate spreadsheets and multiple calendars to coordinate people and assignments. With the platform's enhanced, automated calendar, you can schedule workflows, notify users of tasks and guide employees step-by-step through the process.

Now, firms can choose from our additional 130 ready-to-use compliance workflows. To date, Oyster Solutions clients have implemented thousands of workflows, allowing their users and supervisors to efficiently and effectively perform their tasks. Implementation is quick and easy with templates for common workflows that include Marketing Review, and attestations. You have visibility into each automated action that will occur, giving you control and peace of mind.

Even with limited compliance experience or a small budget, broker-dealers and registered investment advisors can grow their impact by leveraging Oyster Solutions' automation and integration.

Documentation

Centralized, WORM-compliant documentation allows compliance officers to easily find and retrieve documents, audit logs, test results and attestations .

Questionnaires



With Oyster Solutions, financial services professionals create and share questionnaires for documentation of attestations, certifications and to monitor Outside Business Activities. Responses are effortlessly mapped and stored in a centralized location for easy retrieval. With built-in review and approval features, the document automation process is simplified for users and supervisors. Oyster Solutions questionnaires minimize the back-and-forth correspondence when gathering information, creating a seamless process.

About Oyster Solutions

Oyster Solutions is transforming the compliance experience for broker-dealers, Registered Investment Advisors and exchanges by creating the industry's leading GRC technologies for financial services firms-to keep firms and their clients better protected. Firms of all sizes use Oyster Solutions to manage firm operations, streamline compliance tasks, automate attestations and certifications, and improve trade surveillance and supervision. Oyster Solutions and Oyster Consulting LLC are subsidiaries to Oyster Holdings Ltd. Learn more at oysterconsultingllc.com.

