Palmeiras Extends Away Win Streak To Eight, Advances In Libertadores
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) According to CONMEBOL data, Palmeiras beat Cerro Porteño 2–0 at La Nueva Olla stadium in Asunción on Wednesday evening. Goals by Estêvão in the 40th minute and Vitor Roque in stoppage time sealed the win.
The result confirmed Palmeiras' spot in the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 two matchdays before group stage ends. Palmeiras leads Group G with 12 points from four wins and a +5 goal difference.
Cerro Porteño and Sporting Cristal share second place with four points each, while Bolívar remains bottom with three. The Brazilian side also extended its unbeaten away run to eight matches in all competitions this year.
Cerro Porteño started with pressure and tested goalkeeper Weverton with a header from Jonathan Torres in the seventh minute. Palmeiras responded through Facundo Torres, whose shot forced a save by Martín Arias.
At 40 minutes, Estêvão received Evangelista's quick free kick and struck powerfully from outside the box. Both teams contested possession in midfield before Paulinho raised the intensity. His shot hit the crossbar in the 24th minute.
In stoppage time, Paulinho released Vitor Roque, who dribbled past a defender and slotted the ball into an empty net. Palmeiras finished with 18 total attempts, seven on target.
Palmeiras' Early Qualification Highlights Defensive Resilience
The defence repelled Cerro Porteño's late pressure, including a Viera effort that struck the post. The disciplined performance maintained their clean sheet. Early qualification secures additional broadcasting and sponsorship revenues for Palmeiras.
It also reduces travel costs and fixture congestion ahead of the knockout phase. Sponsors gain greater exposure as the club advances with two matches to spare. Palmeiras returns to domestic play against São Paulo at Arena Barueri on Sunday.
Next Thursday, they host Bolívar at Allianz Parque. Cerro Porteño faces Guaraní in the Paraguayan league on Saturday and then visits Sporting Cristal on Tuesday. Coach Abel Ferreira managed rotations to combat schedule intensity.
He introduced Paulinho to bolster midfield control and preserve fitness. The strategy underlines the club's investment in squad depth this season. This approach reflects the club's broader focus on sustainable growth and competitive consistency.
