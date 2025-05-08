Athleisure Market Size, Share, Demand & Forecast 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global athleisure industry includes apparel combining athletic functionality with casual looks, targeting consumers desiring adaptable clothes appropriate for workouts and daily use. This collection comprises leggings, joggers, sports bras, and hoodies crafted for comfort, performance, and aesthetics. Athleisure has risen in popularity due to evolving lifestyle patterns emphasising health, wellness, and convenience. The emergence of remote work, heightened fitness consciousness, and the need for versatile clothing have driven the need for multifunctional apparel. Consequently, athleisure has surpassed conventional gym attire, establishing itself as a fundamental element of contemporary fashion.

The athleisure market is propelled by a worldwide transition towards health-oriented lifestyles and the convergence of activewear and casual attire. Consumers progressively prioritise apparel that combines comfort and style, appropriate for diverse environments-from fitness centres to social events. Textile innovations, such as moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating fabrics, augment product attractiveness. Moreover, social media and celebrity endorsements have enhanced brand visibility and consumer interaction. Sustainability trends influence the market, as brands use eco-friendly materials and ethical manufacturing techniques to satisfy consumer demand for responsible fashion.

Market Dynamics Increased engagement in sports and governmental efforts drives market growth

The rising engagement in sports and fitness pursuits is a major catalyst for the athleisure business. Governments worldwide are allocating resources to sports infrastructure and advocating for active lives. The Australian Government contributed USD 4.4 million to Cricket Australia and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup local organising committee to further legacy objectives and enhance the vision of Australian cricket as an inclusive sport.

Likewise, India's #FitIndia initiative promotes integrating physical activity into everyday life for its inhabitants. These initiatives enhance the demand for fashionable and comfortable sporting wear, driving market expansion. Incorporating sports into everyday life, along with governmental endorsement, cultivates a culture that prioritises health and well-being. This cultural transformation is prompting consumers to pursue clothing that merges practicality with style, accelerating the athleisure sector's expansion.

Adopting inclusiveness and sustainability creates tremendous opportunities

The athleisure market offers prospects for fostering diversity and sustainability. Brands like Gymshark are at the forefront of promoting diversity and addressing neglected groups. Gymshark's partnership with hijabi athletes, like Leana Deeb, has been commended for dismantling fitness boundaries and promoting inclusivity. The firm has created clothing lines with hijab-compatible styles for modest dressing preferences.

The increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly products compels firms to utilise sustainable resources and implement ethical manufacturing procedures. Organisations may access new client demographics and cultivate brand loyalty by emphasising diversity and sustainability. These activities correspond with social ideals and enable firms to satisfy the changing demands of a discerning consumer demographic.

Regional Insights

North America remains at the forefront of the global athleisure market , representing over 40.5% of the market share. A robust fitness culture, substantial disposable incomes, and pivotal market entities like Nike and Lululemon propel this preeminence. Incorporating exercise into everyday activities, along with the impact of social media and celebrity endorsements, has significantly increased the demand for athleisure apparel. The partnership between Nike and Kim Kardashian's Skims has rejuvenated Nike's brand allure, contributing more than USD 6 billion to its market capitalisation.

Key Highlights



The global athleisure market size was valued at USD 402.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 431.7 billion in 2025 to USD 731.8 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.87% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By Product, the market is segmented into Shirts & T-Shirts, Yoga Apparel, and Leggings & Shorts & T-shirts dominate the market share.

By Category, the market is segmented into Mass Athleisureand Premium Athleisure. Mass Athleisure holds a significant share.

By End User, the market is segmented into Women, Men, and Women constitute the largest consumer base.

By Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline Retailand Online Platforms. Offline Retail remains a dominant distribution channel. Based on region, the global athleisure market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market.

Competitive Players

NikeAdidasLululemonPumaUnder ArmourReebokGymsharkFableticsAnta SportsSTAXVuoriAlo YogaDecathlonCastorePage Industries (Jockey India) Recent Developments



In May 2025, Montirex, a Liverpool-based sportswear brand, expects to nearly double its revenue to £130 million in 2025, up from £76.7 million in 2024. The company's growth is driven by identifying a market gap for affordable, stylish sportswear and forming partnerships with retailers like Footasylum and JD Sports. In March 2025, Vuori, a California-based brand, continues its rapid expansion, with 40 stores across major U.S. markets. The company, valued at over $5 billion, emphasises sustainability and has been certified as a Climate Neutral brand.

Segmentation

By ProductShirts & T-ShirtsYoga ApparelLeggings & ShortsBy CategoryMass AthleisurePremium AthleisureBy End UserWomenMenChildrenBy Distribution ChannelOffline RetailOnline PlatformsBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa