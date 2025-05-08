GCC Official Commends Kuwaitآ's Global Humanitarian Efforts

403
GCC Official Commends Kuwaitآ's Global Humanitarian Efforts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 8 (KUNA) -- Assistant Secretary General for Economic Affairs at the GCC General Secretariat, Khaled Al-Sunaidi praised Kuwaitآ's humanitarian and relief efforts worldwide during the 21st meeting of the Gulf Red Crescent Societies, held Thursday in Kuwait.
Al-Sunaidi expressed gratitude to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, current President of the GCC Supreme Council, for his support of joint Gulf initiatives aimed at advancing prosperity and development.
He also commended the work of Red Crescent societies in responding to humanitarian crises, noting the growing number of volunteers in the region, with 80 volunteers recently honored for their contributions.
The chairman of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Board of Directors, Ambassador Khaled Al-Mughamis emphasized the meetingآ's role in showcasing Gulf unity and solidarity in humanitarian work.
Al-Mughamis reaffirmed Kuwaitآ's commitment to rapid emergency relief efforts, citing ongoing campaigns for Palestine, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, and other countries, and also acknowledged the GCC Secretariatآ's role in facilitating collaboration among Red Crescent societies.
The meeting addressed key issues, including current and future partnership plans, humanitarian response strategies, volunteer recognition, and preparations for the annual Red Crescent Day.
The meeting also reflects the GCCآ's commitment to enhancing regional cooperation and supporting communities affected by crises and disasters. (end)
