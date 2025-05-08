Ukraine Wants Its People's Heroism Energize Other Nations - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's struggle for independence has shown that every nation that bravely and loyally defends itself and its just aspirations can stand up even against someone larger geographically or militarily.

This was noted by President Volodymyr Zelensky as he addressed students and professors from Ecuador via video conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Ukraine will always be free and equal among other states in the world. Our battle has shown that every nation that bravely and loyally defends itself and its just aspirations, every nation can stand up even against someone larger, larger purely geographically or in terms of the volume of military reserves. Russia is definitely not bigger in heart or bigger in mind," he noted.

The president stressed the fact that Russia has been trying to destroy Ukraine's very independence because Moscow never recognized the right of neighboring states to an independent and free life. That is why, by defending themselves, Ukrainians are defending the principle of freedom, the principle that any nation has the right to live freely and in line with its own choice.

The Head of State emphasized that Ukrainians want their defense effort, their achievements and heroism to add energy to other peoples:“so that what we have succeeded in would fuel the hope of those who fight for freedom.”

“If such a criminal failed to prevail against Ukraine, then any criminal can lose. This is the global implication of the war that is going on here and now in Europe,” Zelensky emphasized.

The meeting discussed the Ukrainian fight against Russian aggression, the participation of the North Korean military in the war on Russia's side, the importance of further support from partners, and the role of Latin American countries in achieving a just end to the war.

In addition, Zelensky expressed gratitude to Ecuador for its support for Ukrainians and the Ukrainian state, its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to President's Office chief Andriy Yermak , Ukraine is ready to sit at the negotiating table, but only on condition of Russia's direct participation in the process.