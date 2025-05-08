Blackout In Poltava Amid Russian Drone Attack
Acting Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.Read also: Ukraine's forces down two ballistic missiles, 81 enemy drones
According to the official, power supply was cut to over 900 households. Energy repair teams are already working to fix the issue.
As reported, on the evening of May 7, the Air Force warned of a group of drones approaching the areas of Poltava, Myrhorod and Kremenchuk.
