Blackout In Poltava Amid Russian Drone Attack


2025-05-08 06:09:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An emergency power outage was recorded in the Poltava district, tentatively due to infrastructure damage caused by the debris of a downed Russian drone.

Acting Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

According to the official, power supply was cut to over 900 households. Energy repair teams are already working to fix the issue.

As reported, on the evening of May 7, the Air Force warned of a group of drones approaching the areas of Poltava, Myrhorod and Kremenchuk.

