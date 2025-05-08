German Foreign Minister: Ukraine Can Count On Europe

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine can count on Europe's help, in particular that of Germany, and the Kremlin should be aware of that.

The statement was made by the newly-appointed German Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul, ahead of the informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Warsaw, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Everyone should be aware that in this historic situation, one can rely on Europe. Ukraine can rely on Europe, and everyone in Moscow should know that we will have to be reckoned with. Europe will defend Ukraine and support it with all its might," the minister promised.

He noted that today, as a new war is raging in Europe, Russia's war against Ukraine, Germany, France, and Poland - the Weimar Triangle - are together opposing it, working together for the sake of European security, for the sake of Ukraine's security.

“We are defending the freedom of Europe in Ukraine. We agree with this, and this will also be a common policy in the Weimar Triangle and, I believe, also with all partners here in the European Union,” the German Foreign Minister said.

He expressed his belief that everyone agrees that more needs to be done to support Ukraine.

“There are different ways. The decisive factor is the result, namely that funds are allocated to support Ukraine. And if you look at the military assistance that we, Germany, have already provided, we are very much involved. This was the case under the previous government, and we, as the former opposition, supported it,” Wadephul said.

He noted that if other European countries“want to follow other paths,” we need to see how they can be implemented.

According to Wadephul, Europe and its security need to be protected, and that is why Germany and Europe are allocating new financial resources to this end. Germany has even amended its constitution for this purpose, the diplomat added. The additional material resources provided will be used, in particular, for joint defense projects, including Franco-German ones.

Wadephul appeared before the press alongside his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot, with whom they arrived in Warsaw from Paris, where the German diplomat paid a visit on the second day after taking office. Following the Paris meeting, both ministers issued a joint statement, emphasizing that they are "united in their continued support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression."

The document also mentions cooperation with allies and partners around the world to resolve crises in the Middle East and Africa.

“Only through close cooperation can we contribute to stability, peace, and a global order based on international law and human rights,” the ministers said.

The two ministers reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the“Franco-German engine” – a unique partnership with historical roots and a future-oriented approach, which“remains the basis of a common goal: a united, strong and future-oriented Europe.”

Together, they want to advance efforts to make the European Union more sovereign and resilient.

“Strengthening the capacity to act independently will be a shared priority, with particular attention to strengthening our common defense. We believe in an effective EU that is able to protect its citizens, uphold its democratic values ​​and speak out clearly on the world stage,” the statement said.

It also notes that May 9 marks the 75th anniversary of the birth of Europe, represented by the Schuman Declaration, a symbol of Franco-German reconciliation. In the coming weeks, the countries will launch joint initiatives to translate Robert Schuman's vision into reality.

As reported, the new German government led by Friedrich Merz was sworn in the day before, May 6.

Photo: dpa