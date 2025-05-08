Chief Rabbi Of Ukraine Discusses U.S. Assistance With Witkoff, Other Officials

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Azman is on a visit to Washington, D.C., where he is holding meetings with influential U.S. officials to advocate for continued support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

According to Ukrinform, Rabbi Azman shared updates on Facebook about his meetings with Steve Witkoff, the U.S. President's special envoy, and Doug Burgum, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior.

The rabbi thanked Witkoff for his“attention and openness,” adding:“My principle in life is that words from the heart will always reach another heart.”

Regarding his conversation with Secretary Burgum, Azman wrote:“I thanked the U.S. government through him for its support of Ukraine and Israel, spoke about the severe hardships faced by the Ukrainian people, and urged continued assistance - in the name of the Victory of Light.”

In a short video recorded against the backdrop of the Capitol, Azman emphasized his mission to convey to the American public the reality that, while life goes on as usual in the U.S., civilians in Ukraine are dying under missile strikes. He referenced a recent ballistic missile attack on Kyiv's Solomianskyi district and other cities during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday.

“I am convinced that words that come from the heart enter another heart. I'm doing everything I can - and even what I cannot - with God's help,” said the spiritual leader of Ukraine's Jewish community.

Azman stressed that his goal is to“open the world's eyes to the truth” about Russia's war against Ukraine and called on people to“not abandon Ukraine and continue to support it.”

Earlier, he had released a song-message to U.S. President Donald Trump titled "Donald Trump, it's time to fight in the name of Light."

Photos and videos: Chief Rabbi of Ukraine – Facebook