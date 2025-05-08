Almost 280,000 Civilians Remain In Donetsk Region
This was announced at an online briefing by Dmytro Petlin, head of the department of operational and emergency service, communication, warning and public information of the Department for Civil Protection, Mobilization and Defense of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“More than 1 million 221 thousand civilians have already been evacuated in the region since the beginning of the evacuation measures. Of these, about 190,600 are children and 46,500 are people with disabilities. This is the data as of yesterday. And about 280,000 civilians remain in the region controlled by the Ukrainian authorities,” Petlin said.
He noted that among this total civilian population there are 21,200 children .Read also: About 2,000 civilians remain in Pokrovsk
As reported, the mandatory evacuation of civilians in Donetsk region has been going on since August 2, 2022.
