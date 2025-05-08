Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan Hands Over Transport Infrastructure Inspection Equipment To Ukraine

2025-05-08 06:09:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has handed over transport infrastructure inspection equipment to the Ukrainian State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, the Ukrainian side received high-precision equipment to inspect transport infrastructure, primarily destroyed bridges, as well as special-purpose vehicles that will be used to inspect national roads. Attachments to such vehicles are also expected to be provided.









As noted by the ministry, this equipment was transferred as part of the Emergency Recovery and Reconstruction Project, which is being jointly implemented by the JICA and the Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development Ministry.

A reminder that, since early 2023, Ukraine and Japan had agreed on the allocation of more than USD 700 million for recovery purposes, including as part of the JICA's projects.

