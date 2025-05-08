Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Army Loses Another 1,200 Troops In Ukraine

Russian Army Loses Another 1,200 Troops In Ukraine


2025-05-08 06:09:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022, to May 8, 2025, amounted to about 961,970 people, including 1,200 invaders killed in the last day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Also, as of May 8, Ukraine's defenders have already destroyed 10,782 (+2) enemy tanks, 22,429 (+10) armored combat vehicles, 27,552 (+50) artillery systems, 1,379 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,156 (+1) air defense systems, 372 (+0) aircraft, 335 (+0) helicopters, 35,407 (+141) operational and tactical drones, 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 47,604 (+120) units of motor vehicles and tankers, and 3,875 (+2) units of special equipment of the Russian Army.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 7, 139 combat engagements took place at the front , with the invaders most actively trying to break through the defense in the Pokrovsk sector.

MENAFN08052025000193011044ID1109523087

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search