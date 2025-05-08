Russian Army Loses Another 1,200 Troops In Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Also, as of May 8, Ukraine's defenders have already destroyed 10,782 (+2) enemy tanks, 22,429 (+10) armored combat vehicles, 27,552 (+50) artillery systems, 1,379 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,156 (+1) air defense systems, 372 (+0) aircraft, 335 (+0) helicopters, 35,407 (+141) operational and tactical drones, 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 47,604 (+120) units of motor vehicles and tankers, and 3,875 (+2) units of special equipment of the Russian Army.
As Ukrinform reported, on May 7, 139 combat engagements took place at the front , with the invaders most actively trying to break through the defense in the Pokrovsk sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment