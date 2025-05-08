Russian Army Loses Another 1,200 Troops In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022, to May 8, 2025, amounted to about 961,970 people, including 1,200 invaders killed in the last day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Also, as of May 8, Ukraine's defenders have already destroyed 10,782 (+2) enemy tanks, 22,429 (+10) armored combat vehicles, 27,552 (+50) artillery systems, 1,379 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,156 (+1) air defense systems, 372 (+0) aircraft, 335 (+0) helicopters, 35,407 (+141) operational and tactical drones, 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 47,604 (+120) units of motor vehicles and tankers, and 3,875 (+2) units of special equipment of the Russian Army.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 7, 139 combat engagements took place at the front , with the invaders most actively trying to break through the defense in the Pokrovsk sector.