There Are No Russian Warships In Azov And Black Seas

MENAFN - UkrinForm) There is one enemy Kalibr carrier in the Mediterranean Sea, and no Russian warships in the Azov and Black Seas.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy as of 06:00 on 08.05.2025 on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the post says.

At the same time, according to the military, there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, of which 1 is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 8 missiles.

In addition, according to the Ukrainian Navy, during the day, 2 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation: to the Black Sea, 1 of them continued to move towards the Bosphorus; to the Sea of Azov - 7 vessels, 2 of them moved from the Bosphorus.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the European Commission intends to propose sanctions against another 150 tankers of the Russian“shadow fleet” .