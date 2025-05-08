There Are No Russian Warships In Azov And Black Seas
This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy as of 06:00 on 08.05.2025 on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the post says.
At the same time, according to the military, there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, of which 1 is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 8 missiles.Read also: AFU destroy new Russian Vozrozhdenie MLRS by FPV drones in Novopavlivka area
In addition, according to the Ukrainian Navy, during the day, 2 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation: to the Black Sea, 1 of them continued to move towards the Bosphorus; to the Sea of Azov - 7 vessels, 2 of them moved from the Bosphorus.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the European Commission intends to propose sanctions against another 150 tankers of the Russian“shadow fleet” .
