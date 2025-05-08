War Update: Almost 200 Clashes Along Frontlines, Situation Tense In Pokrovsk Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A total of 196 combat engagements were recorded between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invasion troops in the past day as the battlefield situation was most intense in the Pokrovsk direction.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported this on Facebook, as seen by Ukrinform.

Yesterday, the invaders launched two missile strikes and 89 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, employing two missiles and 1,157 guided bombs.

The Russians also carried out over 6,000 artillery strikes, 151 of which involved multiple launch rocket systems. The invasion forces launched 2,891 kamikaze drones.

Enemy airstrikes targeted the areas of Boyaro-Lezhachiv in Sumy region, Volodymyrivka, Kostiantynivka and Novopil in Donetsk region, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Temyrivka, Novodarivka, Vysoke, and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Kozatske in Kherson region.

Ukraine downs 20 RussianWednesday afternoon

Ukrainian aviation, missile and artillery units in the past day hit 20 targets, including 10 manpower and equipment clusters, two UAV control points, six artillery systems, a fuel depot, and a radar.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy 11 times stormed Ukraine's positions near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Russians launched six attacks. The defense forces repelled assaults in the areas of Hlushkivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the Russian troops attacked 24 times, trying to advance near Kopanky, Hrekivka, Kolodiaz, toward Ridkodub, Novyi Mir, and Olhivka.

In the Siversk direction, the Russian army attacked six times near Verkhniokamianske and Bilohorivka.

Point coming in Russia'sagainst Ukraine where decisions“are going to have to be made” - Trump

In the Kramatorsk direction, 10 clashes were recorded in the areas of Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians launched 13 attacks near Shcherbynivka and Toretsk, and toward Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders held back 61 offensive efforts in the areas of Yelyzavetivka, Pokrovsk, Troitske, Malynivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novo-oleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Bohdanivka, and Andriivka, toward Bahatyr, Romanivka, Oleksiivka, Nova Poltavka and Kotliarivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukraine repelled 32 attacks near Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, and Vilne Pole, toward Novopil, Bahatyr, and Odradne.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Russian army made a futile attempt to advance toward Vysoke.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled seven attacks in the Stepove, Kamianske, and Shcherbaky areas.

In the Pridniprovia direction, the Russians tried to advance once, seeing no success.

CinC Syrskyi reports to Zelensky on Ukraine's active operations inand Belgorod regions

In the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 attacks. The Russian army hit local positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces and settlements using 19 guided bombs, and launched 325 artillery strikes, including a rocket volley.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no significant changes were recorded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's casualty toll in Ukraine over the past day has increased by 1,200.