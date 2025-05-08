Ukraine Manages To Make Minerals Deal Balanced, Equitable Vice PM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The task of the negotiating team was to make the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the U.S. on the creation of a Reconstruction Investment Fund balanced and equitable, in which the Ukrainian side succeeded.

This was emphasized at a briefing by the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“It is important for us that the agreement is balanced. And we managed to make the deal equitable. Now there is no mention of debts, there is only a direction, a focus on the development of investments and investment projects in Ukraine. No side has an advantage, there is no dictate from any side, and the decision shall be made by consensus,” Svyrydenko said.

She emphasized that this is the first time in history that the United States sees Ukraine as a long-term strategic partner.

Bill on ratification ofdeal sees edits - MP

In addition, if ratified, the deal will pave way to more defense support, since it provides for the possibility of including contributions from the United States in the form of military assistance in the Fund.

Currently, to launch the Fund, a number of other documents need to be finalized at the technical level, which will no longer require signatures from government officials or ratification by the Verkhovna Rada.

"Therefore, it is very important for us that lawmakers support the agreement today so that we can work directly on launching the Fund," Svyrydenko noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine and the United States signed on April 30 an agreement on the creation of a Reconstruction Investment Fund.

Ruling party to support ratification of U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Fund Agreement – MP

The agreement provides for the creation, jointly with the United States, of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, which will attract global investments in the country.

It was also reported that the Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation recommended that the Verkhovna Rada ratify the agreement.

The vote is scheduled for May 8.