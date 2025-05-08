Fighting On Front Ongoing Despite Russia's Declared“Ceasefire” Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian invading forces continue assaults and shelling in Donetsk region despite a declared ceasefire, with battles ongoing in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Lyman, Novopavlivka, and other sectors.

This was reported live on television by Major Viktor Trehubov, Spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops, according to Ukrinform.

"Right now, Ukrainian forces are engaged in defensive battles. Russian troops are trying to launch assaults west of the town of Pokrovsk, east of the urban agglomeration - specifically along the Pokrovsk–Kostiantynivka highway - and slightly southward to reinforce their efforts... on the Novopavlivka axis. There have been 65 clashes - not as many as on some previous days, but it's currently the most intense direction, the hottest section of the front. The Russians are not giving up in their attempts to improve their tactical position around the town: either by crossing the Pokrovsk–Kostiantynivka highway to disrupt connections between the two cities, or by advancing toward the road to Pavlohrad," the spokesperson said.

He added that the occupiers failed to reach the border with Dnipropetrovsk region by May 9 as they had planned. The enemy is currently less active, but there is no real sign of a "ceasefire."

"There were assault actions even as they allegedly declared a ceasefire - on the Lyman front, in Vovchansk, directly in the city of Vovchansk, on the Kramatorsk front in Chasiv Yar, on the Toretsk front in Toretsk and in Shcherbynka, and in the Pokrovsk sector, where there were active attempts to advance along the entire front line. The same goes for Novopavlivka. So this supposed ceasefire they declared - as we can see, it's not visible on the front, and not in the rear either," Trehubov stated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "ceasefire" from May 8 to 10 in honor of Victory Day, which is celebrated in Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that it is not necessary to wait until May 8 to stop the fighting, as proposed by Putin, since a ceasefire can be implemented immediately.

He also reiterated that Ukraine's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire remains in effect to give diplomacy a chance.