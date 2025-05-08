Law Enforcement Investigating Executions Of 268 Ukrainian Pows Prosecutor General's Office

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian law enforcement authorities are investigating the executions of 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs), 208 of whom were executed on the battlefield, and 59 in the Olenivka prison camp.

This was reported in a comment to Ukrinform by Yurii Bielousov, Head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed during Armed Conflict at the Office of the Prosecutor General.

“We are aware of 268 executed Ukrainian POWs, including those in Olenivka. On the battlefield, 208 prisoners were executed,” he said.

According to Bielousov, the trend of executing POWs on the battlefield is growing each year.

“In 2023, 11 POWs were executed on the battlefield. In 2024, that number rose to 149. So far this year, 51 have already been executed,” he stated.

He also noted that Ukrainian courts have already delivered three verdicts in cases involving the execution of Ukrainian POWs.

In addition, Ukrainian law enforcement have detained several Russian soldiers believed to be involved in such executions. Investigations into other incidents are still ongoing.

A separate line of investigation concerns the killing of Ukrainian prisoners in the Olenivka penal colony.

"Charges have been filed against the head of the facility and his deputy for failing to provide medical assistance after the explosion, which resulted in the deaths of nine individuals. The investigation into the organization of the explosion itself is still ongoing. This area is one of our priorities," Bielousov emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on May 3, near the village of Novopil in Volnovakha district of Donetsk region, Russian occupiers executed three captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the night of July 29, 2022, Russia carried out a terrorist act by orchestrating an explosion in the barracks at the Olenivka correctional facility, where Ukrainian POWs were being held. At least 59 defenders from Azovstal were killed.

On July 29, 2024, Ukraine's Security Service announced that charges had been filed for cruel treatment of POWs combined with premeditated murder, committed by a group in conspiracy, against former Olenivka prison head Serhii Yevsiukov and his former first deputy Dmytro Neiolov.

On December 9, 2024, it was reported that Yevsiukov was killed in an explosion in Donetsk.