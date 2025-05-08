Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges A Former Shipyard Or Barge Worker With Mesothelioma Or Lung Cancer In Louisiana To Call The Gori Law Firm-Expect Better Compensation Results

- Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your loved one is a former shipyard or barge worker anywhere in Louisiana and they now have mesothelioma or lung cancer please call the amazing lawyers at the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. The Gori Law Firm has an office in the Central Business District of New Orleans, they are literally one of the nation's top law firms for people who have developed asbestos exposure lung cancer, and they consistently get top compensation results for their clients.

"We have been assisting shipyard, barge and maritime workers who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer and typically people like this routinely had extreme exposure to asbestos. As a rule, this type of asbestos exposure took place before the mid-1980s, and when we say routine, we mean frequently almost every day. The types of people we want to help were frequently skilled trades workers, or they might have been laborers who cleaned up around the shipyard, barge, or maritime workplace. Frequently the laborer was never informed they were sweeping up or picking up material that contained asbestos.

"If your loved one worked at a shipyard, on a barge or as a maritime worker anywhere in Louisiana and they now have mesothelioma or lung cancer please make it a priority to call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. We have endorsed the Gori Law Firm for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana because we are convinced, they are the best option for a family in this very difficult situation."

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana.

