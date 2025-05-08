Automobilia Collectors Expo Returns To Monterey Car Week With Live Auction And Exhibitors

The Embassy Suites Monterey Bay, home of the Automobilia Collectors Expo during Monterey Car Week.

A curated selection of rare automotive literature, models, and memorabilia featured at ACE.

A classic Corvette rolls into the ACE Pit Stop-an outdoor highlight of the Expo experience.

ACE 2025 debuts a live automobilia auction, returns with top vendors, rare finds, and rally-style energy during Monterey Car Week, August 11–13.

- Will Elkadi, Co-Founder & Event DirectorMONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Automobilia Collectors Expo (ACE) returns to Monterey Car Week with its most exciting edition yet-featuring the debut of a Live Onsite Automobilia Auction, a powerhouse roster of exhibitors, and three full days of rare art, collectibles, literature, and motorsport history at the Embassy Suites Monterey Bay.Running Monday through Wednesday, August 11–13, 2025, ACE will host a landmark Live Auction on Tuesday, August 12 from 4 PM to 8 PM, with previews available earlier that day and all-day Monday.Auction Highlights Include:. Donald Osborne's Private“Tin Toy” Collection – A rare glimpse into the personal automobilia of a renowned expert. Laguna Seca Private Collection – Possibly the largest single collection ever offered related to one of America's most iconic circuits. No Reserve Porsche Collection – A curated selection of Porsche memorabilia offered without reserve. 1954 Jaguar XK120 (Feature Lot) – A timeless classic and centerpiece of the auctionAutomobilia Treasures from Around the World – Rally plates, vintage posters, scale models, badges, rare literature, original signs, and moreAn All-Star Exhibitor LineupACE 2025 will showcase more than 25 leading vendors from around the world.Returning favorites include:Vintage Auto Posters, Automodello, Model Citizen Diecast, Vintage 43, Lyn Hiner Fine Art, Robert Carter, Crash Jewelry, Hortons Books, GoMotorBooks, Heinz Bauer, ACABA Gantier, Rudo-Mart Automobilia, Jeff Smith Automotive Fine Art & Automobilia, Sam Halstead, The Liverpool MotorWorks, Vintage Radio, Illuminations, Vintage Motorbooks, and many more.Welcoming New Exhibitors for 2025:. The Finishing Touch – Specialists in concours-quality chroming and metal restoration with over 30 years of experience. Spares USA – Offering new and used OEM parts for Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, and Bentley. ...and more exciting new exhibitors to be announced soon!“This is the most exciting year yet for the Expo,” said Will Elkadi, co-founder and event director of ACE and the voice behind Mr. Car Week.“With the addition of our first-ever live auction and a powerful mix of returning legends and fresh vendors, ACE 2025 brings the heartbeat of car culture into one unforgettable experience.”“Our goal has always been to bring together the world's most passionate collectors and the most authentic automobilia,” said Ben Horton, ACE co-founder, rare motoring literature expert, and a respected judge at international concours events.“The caliber of what's on display this year-along with our auction-is going to set a new standard.”ACE is proud to partner with Monterey Car Week Guide and WhatsUpMonterey , the official presenters of Car Week event coverage and scheduling resources for visitors across the region.Beyond the Show FloorMonday's Outdoor Pit Stop returns with rally-style energy: poker tables in the lobby, a live DJ, a full cash bar, and complimentary drinks for exhibitors. This unique activation also serves as a featured stop for select rallies, including the returning Poker Run Rally, with more expected to be announced.Tickets for the Expo can be purchased online, and include full access to the show floor and auction preview. Vendor booths and auction consignments are still being accepted-but space is very limited.Media access and press credentials available upon application.Follow along @AutomobiliaExpo and tag #ACE2025 and #MontereyCarWeek to join the conversation.For press inquiries, exhibitor opportunities, or auction consignments, visitor contact ...

