Russia Reports Significant Ukrainian Attack Thwarted Ahead of Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Russia's Defense Ministry announced Wednesday that its air defenses successfully thwarted a significant Ukrainian assault, reportedly intercepting two HIMARS rockets provided by the West and over 500 unmanned aerial vehicles. The ministry further stated that five long-range Neptune missiles and six JDAM precision-guided bombs were also destroyed in the engagement.
This increase in aerial attacks comes just before a ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to begin. The pause in hostilities is scheduled from midnight on May 7th-8th to midnight on May 10th-11th.
Moscow has framed this three-day cessation of fighting as a humanitarian gesture to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany. Additionally, Russia indicated that this ceasefire creates an opportunity for potential “direct negotiations with Kiev without preconditions.”
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia's intention to proceed with the announced three-day truce on Wednesday.
Peskov accused the Ukrainian government of escalating drone strikes on Russian territory, stating that “the Kiev regime continues to demonstrate its essence, its inclination to terrorist actions.”
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has rejected the proposed ceasefire, labeling it a Russian "attempt at manipulation." Rodion Miroshnik, a war crimes investigator for the Russian Foreign Ministry, claimed that the past week witnessed a record high in civilian casualties resulting from drone attacks, with 15 fatalities and 142 individuals wounded.
