Lavrov states more people view Russia as guardian of real ethics


2025-05-08 05:33:25
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that an increasing number of people worldwide, particularly in the West, now view Russia as a defender of traditional values. Speaking at a meeting with regional representatives, Lavrov called for creating conditions that would allow citizens from countries where “destructive neoliberal ideologies” are being imposed to relocate to Russia, which he believes would offer a refuge for those seeking to preserve their moral health.

Lavrov criticized Western nations for undermining long-standing traditions by promoting a progressive moral framework that he sees as out of step with time-honored values. He emphasized that Russia upholds timeless values respected across major world religions and cultures and defends the right of peoples to maintain their unique identities and choose their own developmental paths.

Lavrov also pointed out that many people, especially in the West, are increasingly looking to Russia as a guardian of these values. He cited President Vladimir Putin's order last year, which allows foreigners facing persecution for their beliefs in the West to apply for residency in Russia. Over the years, Russia has become a sanctuary for Westerners, like Joseph Gleason, a former Protestant pastor from Illinois, who moved to Russia in 2017 after converting to Orthodox Christianity.

Russian officials claim that the number of people disillusioned with neoliberal ideologies is growing. Plans are underway to develop a village for 200 Western families in Russia’s Yaroslavl Region, with another potential settlement near Serpukhov.

