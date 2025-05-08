IDEX Biometrics ASA: Registration Of Share Capital Increase – 8 May 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the announcement by IDEX Biometrics ASA on 5 May 2025 regarding the results of the exercise of Warrants B. A total of 36,767 Warrants B were exercised, resulting in an aggregate subscription for 36,767 new shares, each Warrant B having an exercise price of NOK 0.15.

The share capital increase has duly been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

Following the share capital increase, the company's share capital will be NOK 38,316,309.99, divided into 3,831,630,999 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.01.

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel: +47 95092322

E-mail: ...

About IDEX Biometrics:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit

About this notice:

This notice was published by Kristian Flaten, CFO, 8 May 2025 at 11:15 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.