Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CDK9 Inhibitor Pipeline Insight Report 2025: In-Depth Insights Into 15+ Companies And 15+ Drugs In The CDK9 Inhibitor Pipeline, Including Dinaciclib, KB-0742, And Alvocidib


2025-05-08 05:31:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CDK9 Inhibitor - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report provides an in-depth analysis of the current landscape of CDK9 inhibitors, showcasing over 15 companies and an array of pipeline drugs at various developmental stages. This comprehensive review includes profiles of both clinical and nonclinical stage products, offering a thorough therapeutic assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. The report also outlines inactive pipeline products, providing a complete overview of the CDK9 inhibitor domain.

A highlight of the report is the analysis of emerging drugs, showcasing advancements from key pharmaceutical companies.

Noteworthy among these are:

  • Dinaciclib by Merck & Co: A potent small molecule inhibitor currently in phase 3 trials for chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
  • KB-0742 by Kronos Bio: A selective, orally available CDK9 inhibitor in phase 1/2 trials for solid tumors.
  • Alvocidib by Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology: An investigational drug in phase 2 trials for acute myeloid leukemia, known for targeting transcription pathways associated with certain hematologic malignancies.

The report further categorizes the CDK9 inhibitor pipeline by various parameters. The drug development stages range from late-stage (Phase III) to early-stage (Phase I and II), alongside preclinical and discovery phases. It also assesses the therapeutic implications based on different routes of administration, from oral to subcutaneous methods, and encapsulates diverse molecule types, including small molecules and antibodies.

Collaborative efforts define this sector, with multiple industry and academic partnerships driving innovation. Major players like AstraZeneca, Kino Pharma, and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals are notably active, with products like AZD 4573 and Seliciclib under focus for potential therapeutic breakthroughs.

Emerging trends indicate a concerted effort toward novel therapeutic approaches to overcome the limitations of current therapies. The report provides insights into ongoing clinical studies, recent collaborations, acquisitions, and licensing activities, highlighting the dynamic nature of CDK9 inhibitor research and development.
Key Topics Covered
Introduction
Executive Summary
Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor: Overview

  • Structure
  • Mechanism of Action

Pipeline Therapeutics

  • Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

  • Assessment by Product Type
  • Assessment by Stage and Product Type
  • Assessment by Route of Administration
  • Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
  • Assessment by Molecule Type
  • Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor - The Publisher's Analytical Perspective
In-depth Commercial Assessment

  • Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor companies' collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor Collaboration Deals

  • Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
  • Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

  • Comparative Analysis

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

  • Comparative Analysis

Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)

  • Comparative Analysis

Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products

  • Comparative Analysis

Inactive Products

  • Comparative Analysis

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor Key Companies
Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor Key Products
Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor - Unmet Needs
Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor - Market Drivers and Barriers
Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor - Future Perspectives and Conclusion
Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor Analyst Views
Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor Key Companies
Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • Merck & Co
  • Kronos Bio
  • Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology
  • AstraZeneca
  • Kino Pharma
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
  • Bayer
  • MEI Pharma
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals
  • BioTheryX
  • Le Sun Pharmaceuticals
  • NeoSome Life Sciences
  • Adastra Pharmaceuticals/S*Bio
  • Virostatics
  • GenFleet Therapeutics
  • ASINEX

