Russian spy director lists terms for Ukraine peace
(MENAFN) Sergey Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), stated that peace between Russia and Ukraine is only achievable if Ukraine abandons its NATO membership aspirations, refrains from pursuing nuclear weapons, and acknowledges Russia's new territorial boundaries. Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Naryshkin reiterated Russia's consistent goals in the ongoing conflict, which include Ukraine adopting a neutral, non-nuclear stance, demilitarizing, denazifying, and reversing laws passed after the 2014 coup in Ukraine.
Ukraine, which has sought NATO membership for years and applied formally in 2022, remains at odds with Russia, which views NATO expansion as a direct threat to its security. Naryshkin also pointed out that Ukraine’s leadership is prolonging the conflict to retain power, citing President Zelensky's refusal to hold elections under martial law, despite his term expiring almost a year ago.
The SVR chief further criticized European NATO members, particularly France, the UK, and Germany, for escalating the situation, while praising the US for showing a different approach to the crisis. Naryshkin acknowledged the positive nature of dialogue between Moscow and Washington, especially as the US administration seeks to understand the underlying causes of the conflict. Meanwhile, former US President Trump has called Ukraine’s NATO membership impractical and suggested that Ukraine may not regain all of its lost territories.
