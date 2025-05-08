Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has accused the Ukrainian government of prolonging martial law in an effort to retain power and avoid holding elections. This comes after Ukraine's parliament extended martial law for an additional 90 days, eliminating any possibility of a presidential election during that period. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's term officially expired nearly a year ago, but he has repeatedly cited martial law as the reason for not scheduling a new election, which has been extended multiple times since the conflict with Russia intensified in 2022.Moscow views Zelensky as an "illegitimate" leader and maintains that the Ukrainian parliament remains the only legitimate authority in the country. Peskov suggested that Ukraine’s leadership is attempting to preserve its weakening power structure and referenced former President Pyotr Poroshenko's comments about the country moving towards authoritarianism.Additionally, Peskov pointed out that Ukraine has not lifted a ban on direct negotiations with Russia, which was implemented by Zelensky after four Ukrainian regions voted to join Russia in 2022. Peskov also accused Ukraine of violating a US-brokered 30-day ceasefire on energy infrastructure attacks, despite Moscow's efforts to honor the partial ceasefire to build goodwill with Washington. Russia warned that it reserves the right to take retaliatory actions.

