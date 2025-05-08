Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Pipeline Insight Report 2025 Featuring Analysis Of 40+ Companies & Drugs Including IBI308 (Innovent Biologics) And Tislelizumab (Beigene)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody - Pipeline Insight, 2025" clinical trials has been added tooffering.This report provides comprehensive insights about 40+ companies and 40+ pipeline drugs in Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody.This segment of the Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

IBI308: Innovent Biologics

IBI308/ Sintilimab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that blocking programmed death protein-1. Innovent holds the global intellectual property rights of IBI308. Currently IBI308 has been approved for marketing by the NMPA. Acting as an immune checkpoint inhibitor by targeting PD-1, IBI308 boosts the immune response against tumor cells and inhibits the immune escape of tumor cells. It is currently in Phase III for Acral Melanoma, Nasopharyngeal Neoplasms, and Gastric Cancer. It is being developed by Innovent Biologics.

Tislelizumab: BeiGene

Tislelizumab (BGB-A317) is a humanized IgG4 anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody specifically designed to minimize binding to Fc?R on macrophages. In pre-clinical studies, binding to Fc?R on macrophages has been shown to compromise the anti-tumor activity of PD-1 antibodies through activation of antibody-dependent macrophage-mediated killing of T effector cells. Tislelizumab is being developed as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies for the treatment of a broad array of both solid tumor and hematologic cancers.

Key Players



GlaxoSmithKline

Innovent Biologics

BeiGene Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

Key Products



Dostarlimab

Sintilimab

Tislelizumab

JS-003

JS-201 Toripalimab

