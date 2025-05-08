Cyber Threats Surge After Cross-Border Tensions: National Advisory Urges Vigilance Against Online Attacks
The advisory warns that hostile elements may exploit the current tense environment to target Pakistan's key digital networks. These cyberattacks could involve misinformation campaigns, phishing schemes, and fake messages aimed at misleading the public.
Citizens have been strongly cautioned against sharing unverified information, rumors, or suspicious links on social media platforms. The cyber team emphasized that the intent of such attacks extends beyond institutions, posing a direct threat to ordinary individuals.
Experts have noted that these attacks may compromise smartphones and computers through viruses, fake files, or spyware designed to steal sensitive data. To counter these threats, the cyber response team has recommended several key precautions:
- Use strong passwords with a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters Avoid clicking on unknown links or suspicious emails Install reputable antivirus software and keep systems updated Refrain from online banking or shopping on public Wi-Fi Do not share personal information on social media Enable two-factor authentication on all important accounts
The public is also advised to report any suspicious cyber activity to the FIA Cyber Crime Wing via .
Stressing the covert nature of digital warfare, the advisory concluded,“In the digital age, enemies strike silently-it is the responsibility of every citizen to browse wisely and stay alert to protect both themselves and the nation from cyber threats.”
