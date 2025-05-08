Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Magnitude 5 Earthquake Shocks N. Iran


2025-05-08 05:03:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 8 (KUNA) -- An earthquake measuring five degrees on the Richter scale hit northern Iran on Thursday, according to Iranian authorities.
The quake struck the city of Zamanabad in Iran's northern Semnan Province at 8:53 am local time, the Iranian Seismological Center said in a press release.
The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of nine kilometers, it added.
No reports of casualties or damage have been received so far. (end)
