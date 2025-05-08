403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Neutralizes 12 Indian Drones At Multiple Locations - Military
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 8 (KUNA) -- Pakistan military on Thursday confirmed that 12 Indian drones were neutralized at various locations amid tensions at the border after Indian air strikes inside Pakistan territory.
Spokesperson for Pakistan militaryآ's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry in a media briefing said that last night took "yet another blatant military act of aggression against Pakistan by sending Harop drones at multiple locations."
He further said that the Pakistan armed forces, being at a "high state of alert and vigilance" have so far neutralized 12 Harop drones at various locations.
Referring to the earlier claims of shooting down five fighter jets a day ago, the Director General of ISPR said, "Rather than going on a path of rationality, it is further escalating in a highly charged environment to satisfy the hubristic mindset of the Indian government."
The military spokesperson said, "The international community can visibly see the path that India is treading through this extremely provocative military aggression in a region that is right now highly fragile and putting the security of the region and beyond at risk."
He confirmed that the drones were successfully neutralized in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Karachi, Chor, Miano and Attock cities of Pakistan. He further said that a 13th drone partially struck a military target near Lahore which caused minimal damage to equipment.
The military confirms that four Pakistan Army personnel were injured in a drone attack in Lahore, while one civilian was killed in Miano, Sindh. The flight operations have been suspended in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Sialkot due to operational reasons after the drone attacks. (end)
sbk
Spokesperson for Pakistan militaryآ's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry in a media briefing said that last night took "yet another blatant military act of aggression against Pakistan by sending Harop drones at multiple locations."
He further said that the Pakistan armed forces, being at a "high state of alert and vigilance" have so far neutralized 12 Harop drones at various locations.
Referring to the earlier claims of shooting down five fighter jets a day ago, the Director General of ISPR said, "Rather than going on a path of rationality, it is further escalating in a highly charged environment to satisfy the hubristic mindset of the Indian government."
The military spokesperson said, "The international community can visibly see the path that India is treading through this extremely provocative military aggression in a region that is right now highly fragile and putting the security of the region and beyond at risk."
He confirmed that the drones were successfully neutralized in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Karachi, Chor, Miano and Attock cities of Pakistan. He further said that a 13th drone partially struck a military target near Lahore which caused minimal damage to equipment.
The military confirms that four Pakistan Army personnel were injured in a drone attack in Lahore, while one civilian was killed in Miano, Sindh. The flight operations have been suspended in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Sialkot due to operational reasons after the drone attacks. (end)
sbk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment