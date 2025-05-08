Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pakistan Neutralizes 12 Indian Drones At Multiple Locations - Military


2025-05-08 05:03:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 8 (KUNA) -- Pakistan military on Thursday confirmed that 12 Indian drones were neutralized at various locations amid tensions at the border after Indian air strikes inside Pakistan territory.
Spokesperson for Pakistan militaryآ's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry in a media briefing said that last night took "yet another blatant military act of aggression against Pakistan by sending Harop drones at multiple locations."
He further said that the Pakistan armed forces, being at a "high state of alert and vigilance" have so far neutralized 12 Harop drones at various locations.
Referring to the earlier claims of shooting down five fighter jets a day ago, the Director General of ISPR said, "Rather than going on a path of rationality, it is further escalating in a highly charged environment to satisfy the hubristic mindset of the Indian government."
The military spokesperson said, "The international community can visibly see the path that India is treading through this extremely provocative military aggression in a region that is right now highly fragile and putting the security of the region and beyond at risk."
He confirmed that the drones were successfully neutralized in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Karachi, Chor, Miano and Attock cities of Pakistan. He further said that a 13th drone partially struck a military target near Lahore which caused minimal damage to equipment.
The military confirms that four Pakistan Army personnel were injured in a drone attack in Lahore, while one civilian was killed in Miano, Sindh. The flight operations have been suspended in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Sialkot due to operational reasons after the drone attacks. (end)
sbk


MENAFN08052025000071011013ID1109522832

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search