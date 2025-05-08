Leading Edge Test Publisher AQR International Launches A Ground-Breaking Fundamentals Of Psychometrics Programme
This programme aims to equip coaches, mentors and people development professionals with an understanding of the essentials of good psychometric measures.
It is a modular programme delivered in 2 parts over 8 hours
Part one being online self-guided learning, Exploring the basics of psychometrics at your own pace. Part two is an optional tutor led virtual session which brings a practical experiential element. Working in small groups to analyse sample profiles, interpret data, and understand the implications for your clients.
The programme has 5 important aims:
To create awareness of the potential that good quality psychometrics can bring to excellent coaching practice.
To explain how to select the right psychometric measures for your purposes and how to differentiate between different types of psychometric measures.
To provide Continuous Professional Development for coaches and mentors to enable them to understand and apply leading-edge concepts to their work.
To broaden the coach's and mentor's toolkit to enable them to be more responsive to a client's needs – enabling the key goal of customisation.
To contribute to“raising the game” for the profession
The programme is delivered in two parts:
Part 1 - is self-guided e-learning including reflection exercises - 4 hours. Reflection and exercises account for c. 50% pf the programme. It is supported with a workbook addressing key points in the program.
Part 2 - is an optional additional practical tutor led session where coaches are introduced to the main types of measures used in coaching and mentoring practice. Including reflection and reading workbook - 4 hours.
Both parts are supported with workbooks addressing key points in the program.
All course materials are provided in English.
“Despite their potential, only around 20% of coaches currently incorporate psychometric tools into their practice. Common barriers include misconceptions about these tools being overly technical or difficult to use with confidence. With this programme we are aiming to demystify the world of psychometrics, making it accessible and practical for every coach or mentor.” Doug Strycharczyk, CEO, AQR International
