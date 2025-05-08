Emt Launches Mobile Cyber Awareness Initiative At GISEC Global 2025

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)emt, a leading value-added cybersecurity distributor in the Middle East, proudly announces the launch of itsat, taking place from May 6–8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This initiative is a collaborative effort with theand, aiming to enhance cybersecurity awareness across the region.







The centerpiece of the initiative is a branded mobile van equipped with an immersive Cyber Escape Room . This mobile unit is designed to travel across the UAE, bringing interactive cybersecurity education directly to communities, businesses, and educational institutions.

Inside the van, participants will engage in digital puzzles and cyber threat simulations, such as phishing, ransomware, insider threats and much more. This engaging setup is designed to provide an exciting yet educational opportunity to understand cybersecurity challenges.

“At emt, we recognize that technology alone isn't enough-people are the first line of defense in cybersecurity,” said Mo Mobasseri, CEO of emt .“Through this mobile initiative, and with the support of DESC, the UAE Cyber Security Council, and GISEC, we aim to build a more resilient digital society by focusing on human awareness and behavior.”

The Cyber Awareness Van will debut at GISEC Global 2025, located in Hall [2], in Dubai World Trade Center and will be open throughout the event from May 6 to May 8, 2025.

For more information about emt's Cyber Awareness Initiative or to book a session, please visit

About UAE Cyber Security Council

In November 2020, the UAE Cabinet established the UAE Cyber Security Council to develop a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy and ensure a safe and strong cyber infrastructure, as a part of the UAE vision to strive toward a more secure digital transformation, The Council, led by the UAE Government's Head of Cyber Security, aims to contribute to the nation's legal and regulatory frameworks for cybersecurity and to secure both current and emerging technologies. It is also responsible for building a vibrant ecosystem for cyber security across UAE driving innovation and stimulating economic growth in cyber through collaboration with industry, academia and international cyber diplomacy. The Council is also responsible for pioneering and implement awareness & capacity development initiatives across UAE to enhance the safety and security of the UAE populace, in line with leadership's vision.

About DESC

Established in 2014 under Law No. 11 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) is the official government entity responsible for safeguarding Dubai's digital infrastructure. With a mission to protect the emirate's data and information systems, DESC develops and enforces cybersecurity policies, standards, and strategies across government entities. The Center's initiatives focus on enhancing cyber resilience, promoting innovation, and ensuring compliance with international best practices, all aimed at making Dubai the safest city in cyberspace.

About GISEC

The Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference (GISEC) is the largest and most influential cybersecurity event in the Middle East. Bringing together top experts, exhibitors, and thought leaders, GISEC serves as the premier platform for discovering the latest advancements in cybersecurity, sharing industry insights, and building partnerships to combat the ever-evolving cyber threats.

About emt

emt is a value-added distributor providing cybersecurity solutions across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. emt is committed to enabling partners and clients with leading-edge technologies and educational initiatives to combat evolving digital threats.

