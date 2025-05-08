Huawei Highlights Unified Cybersecurity Foundation At GISEC GLOBAL Media Briefing

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) Dr. Zhu Shenggao, Vice President of AI at Huawei Cloud Middle East & Central Asia; Richard Wu, President, Security Product Domain, Data Communication Product Line, Huawei; and Yongjian Li, President of Data Protection, Huawei, led an informative discussion on the evolving challenges of the digital and intelligent era, emphasizing Huawei's commitment to building a secure, resilient, and trustworthy cyberspace.

Dubai, UAE, 8th May 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Huawei hosted a successful media briefing at GISEC GLOBAL, the Middle East's largest cybersecurity event. Under the theme“Establishing a Unified Cybersecurity Foundation to Safeguard the Expanding Digital and Intelligent Landscape,” the discussion addressed the critical cybersecurity challenges of our rapidly evolving digital era.







The session brought together media representatives from across the GCC, highlighting the regional significance of cybersecurity collaboration. The panel featured insights from Huawei's top cybersecurity experts: Dr. Zhu Shenggao, Vice President of AI at Huawei Cloud Middle East & Central Asia; Richard Wu, President of Security Product Domain in the Data Communication Product Line; and Yongjian Li, President of Data Protection, Huawei, and moderated by Colm Murphy from the Huawei European Cybersecurity Center.









Huawei Media Briefing at GISEC Global 2025

The briefing showcased Huawei's position as“Your Reliable Partner in the Digital and Intelligent World” through its comprehensive security governance system. Huawei has leveraged its extensive experience defending against trillions of attacks over the past 30 years to create large security models that update in real time and evolve rapidly. These capabilities are integrated into Huawei's intelligent security system with its 'one center, seven defenses' framework.

Driving this transformation is Huawei's principled approach to cybersecurity: a belief that security is built-in and based on verification according to common standards; being a secure, trustworthy provider; building comprehensive governance systems; offering secure technologies through collaboration; contributing to industry standards; and respecting privacy and data sovereignty.

Colm Murphy noted that in 2024, Huawei invested USD 24.6 billion in R&D, accounting for 20.8% of its annual revenue. The company's total R&D investment over the past decade amounts to USD 171.1 billion, reflecting its dedication to continuous innovation in cybersecurity. Huawei currently has more than 3,000 cybersecurity R&D personnel, with 5% of its R&D spend focused exclusively on boosting the security of its products.

Huawei continuously invests in cybersecurity and builds a comprehensive security governance system and competitive security capabilities to create value for customers. It offers a multi-layer

cybersecurity governance architecture from the group to business units and regional offices. The company also incorporates cybersecurity requirements into end-to-end business processes and adopts the“many hands and many eyes” mechanism and approach to improve security assurance.

Over the last five years, Huawei has invested over US$2 billion in software engineering capability transformation, building leading cybersecurity capabilities, including full-technology-stack, full-ecosystem, and full-industry-chain security capabilities. In addition, it has built a software supply chain security management system to improve the security and trustworthiness of products and solutions, manage upstream and downstream security risks, and enable upstream and downstream partners.

A Reliable Partner in the Digital and Intelligent World

Dr. Zhu presented Huawei Cloud's AI-Native Security approach, highlighting how the company is countering the increase in AI-driven network attacks. He explained that Huawei Cloud's AI Pangu security models, Pangu, combine broad threat understanding with specialized capabilities, automating 99% of threat responses and significantly reducing detection time.

A centerpiece of Huawei's security strategy is its SecMaster unified security operations center, which enables intelligent detection of advanced threats, improving detection accuracy to over 99%, cutting mean time to investigate threats by 83%, and reducing mean time to track attack sources by an impressive 95%. Dr. Zhu noted that Huawei is progressively integrating large model capabilities into all seven layers of its defense framework, enhancing data protection through more accurate and efficient data classification and sensitive data identification. This represents a fully integrated AI approach to the“one center + seven layers of defense” system.

“Cybersecurity and privacy protection are the cornerstones of development in the digital and intelligent world,” emphasized Dr. Zhu.“Our unified approach integrates protection across cloud, network, edge, and endpoint environments to provide the comprehensive security foundation that organizations need to innovate with confidence.”

Richard Wu detailed how today's enterprises face expanded attack surfaces, with businesses migrating to the cloud and enterprise traffic now routing directly from branches to the internet. He introduced Huawei's Xinghe Intelligent Unified SASE Solution, which integrates protection across cloud, network, edge, and endpoint layers with an AI security brain capable of automatically handling 99% of security alarms.

Wu also discussed Huawei's approach to ransomware protection, revealing that in 2024 alone, global losses from ransomware attacks reached US$42 billion. Huawei's multi-layer protection solution delivers active defense with a 99.99% ransomware detection rate, while its HiSec Endpoint product uses AI monitoring to trigger file backup when detecting suspicious encryption activity.

“In today's increasingly complex threat landscape where cyber-attacks are more frequent, automated, and covert, cybersecurity must evolve from reactive to proactive threat containment,” said Wu.“Our unified cybersecurity foundation represents Huawei's commitment to helping organizations protect their critical digital assets while enabling innovation.”

Yongjian Li presented Huawei's groundbreaking approach to data protection and storage security. He introduced the industry's first multi-layer coordinated protection solution for storage environments, emphasizing how it transforms enterprise security posture from reactive to proactive threat containment. The solution achieves a 99.99% ransomware detection rate through SAN/NAS scanning combined with innovative decoy files, employs end-to-end encryption from production to backup to isolated zones to prevent data leaks, and delivers 5x faster recovery validation via automated backup drills that ensure clean, usable backup copies.

Li then unveiled the all-new OceanProtect E8000, featuring a 3-in-1 converged architecture integrating backup software servers, short-term retention storage, and long-term retention storage into a single system. This innovation delivers 5x faster recovery performance, can restore 1TB of data in just 20 seconds, and offers ultra-dense 2PB/2U capacity that saves up to 90% rack space compared to conventional solutions.

“Organizations today need comprehensive protection and rapid recovery capabilities,” said Li.“With OceanProtect E8000, we're providing both in a single integrated system that dramatically reduces complexity while enhancing security.”

During the Q&A segment, the speakers highlighted Huawei's strategic partnership with Jeraisy Group in Saudi Arabia and discussed Huawei's Cloud Service Cybersecurity & Compliance Standard (3CS), a framework based on more than 16 global security standards that ensure strong compliance and governance across all deployments.

As the Lead Strategic Partner of GISEC Global 2025, Huawei invites attendees to experience these cutting-edge security solutions firsthand at Hall 5, Stand A180.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at:

or follow us on:

LinkedIn:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

Youtube:

Middle East:



Facebook:

Twitter: