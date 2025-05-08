Emirates Group Achieves Record Profit Of US$ 6.2 Bn In 2024-25

DUBAI, UAE, 8 May 2025 - The Emirates Group comprising Emirates Airline, Dnata and today released its 2024-25 Annual Report, achieving new record profit, EBITDA, revenue, and cash balance levels. This outstanding performance places the Emirates Group as the most profitable aviation group globally in the 2024-25 reporting period, with Emirates reporting the best result in its history to become the world's most profitable airline.

Both Emirates and Dnata contributed record revenues in 2024-25, as the Group expanded its operations around the world to meet voracious customer demand for its high-quality products and services.

For the financial year ended 31 March 2025, the Emirates Group reported:

record profit before tax of US$ 6.2 billion, up 18% from last year record revenue of US$ 39.6 billion), up 6% over last year's results record level of cash assets at US$ 14.6 billion, up 13% from last year highest-ever EBITDA of US$ 11.5 billion, up 6%, demonstrating its strong operating profitability

While Emirates Airline the main subsidiary of the Group earns its place as the world's most profitable airline, reporting:

Record profit before tax of US$ 5.8 billion, up 20% from last year

Record revenue of US$ 34.9 billion, an increase of 6% over last year

Highest-ever level of cash assets at US$ 13.5 billion, 16% higher compared to 31 March 2024.



The Group declares a dividend of US$ 1.6 billion to its owner, the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD).

Emirates' total passenger and cargo capacity grew 4% to 60.0 billion ATKMs in 2024-25, recovering to near pre-pandemic levels. Emirates carried 53.7 million passengers (up 3%) in 2024-25, with seat capacity up by 4%. Emirates SkyCargo, cargo transportation division of the Airline carried 2.3 million tonnes of goods around the world, up 7% from the previous year.

The Group's total workforce grew by 9% to 121,223 employees, its largest size ever, as Emirates and dnata continued recruitment activity around the world to support its expanding operations and boost its future capabilities.

