Win A Mother's Day Special Cake: Dhaka Regency Celebrates Love, Light, Legacy Of Mothers
Dhaka: In celebration of Mother's Day, Dhaka Regency is setting the stage for a heartfelt tribute to all mothers with an enchanting array of offerings - from indulgent dining experiences to heartfelt surprises - designed to honor the timeless love and strength of motherhood.
This year, the hotel is inviting guests to partake in a specially curated Candlelight Dinner Date with Mom, priced at BDT 6666 NET. The experience promises a memorable evening bathed in soft candlelight, where guests can share stories, laughter, and soul-soothing cuisine in an ambiance designed to celebrate the cherished bond between mothers and their children.
For those who prefer a more elaborate spread, Dhaka Regency's Grandiose Restaurant, located on Level 6, is offering a grand buffet dinner at BDT 5555 NET. Even more enticing, mothers dine at 50% off - a gesture that turns an ordinary meal into a royal affair, celebrating every mother with the feast she truly deserves.
Adding a layer of joy to the festivities, the hotel is running a special giveaway titled“Win a Mother's Day Special Cake.” To participate, guests are encouraged to tag or mention their mothers in Dhaka Regency's Mother's Day Facebook post. Lucky winners will receive a delectable cake - a sweet token to match the sweetness of a mother's love.
