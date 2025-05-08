White Castle Offers Six Pack Of Original Sliders For The Tasty Price Of Just $4

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As economic pressures continue to weigh on families nationwide, White Castle is standing by its commitment to serve hot, tasty food that everyone can afford. This "6 for $4" deal, which kicks off May 9, is more than a special offer - it's a message to Cravers everywhere: we're fighting for you. With over 100 years of experience delivering comfort in a bun, White Castle is proud to offer this high-value option to help customers satisfy their cravings without compromising their budget. This offer is available in all restaurant markets except Florida.

"At White Castle, we know that making every dollar count can make a big difference right now," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "This new deal makes hot and tasty even tastier with such an affordable price. We think of it as a little unexpected joy to make your day even better."

This offer joins White Castle's ongoing lineup of delicious deals, including the return of the 12-piece Chicken Rings for just $3.99 - another value-focused fan favorite. Now available in both the Classic and bold Cheddar Blast flavors, Chicken Rings provide an irresistible pairing to any Slider combo or serve as a tasty meal on their own.

"When folks are watching every dollar, they know they can count on White Castle for meals that are big on flavor and easy on the wallet. It's about being there for our Cravers - today, tomorrow and always," Richardson said.

Customers can access even more discounts and perks by getting on White Castle's app and signing up for its free customer loyalty program, Craver Nation RewardsTM . It is easy to join, and new members who sign up in the app get $5 off their first mobile order.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, ImpossibleTM Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary engagement of its team members and has received the Great Place to Work® CertificationTM for an extraordinary four consecutive years spanning 2021–2024. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans (Cravers), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the CRAVER NATION REWARDSTM loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. For more information on White Castle and how to Follow Your Crave, visit whitecastle .

SOURCE White Castle