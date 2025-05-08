Owaisi Complements Armed Forces For Operation Sindoor, Rahul Gandhi Extends 'Full Support' In All-Party Meet

MENAFN - Live Mint) All-party meeting: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, reacted after the all-party meeting on May 8. Rahul Gandhi said that Congress 'gave full support' to Centre after all-party meeting. Owaisi complements armed forces for Operation Sindoor. Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that he complemented the armed forces for Operation Sindoor.

Asaduddin Owaisi suggested that the US should designate TRF as foreign terrorist organisation and said,“In today's all-party meeting, I complemented our armed forces and the Government of India for conducting Operation Sindoor.”

AIMIM chief added, "I also said that we should run an international campaign against TRF and the UN Security Council should designate it as terror organisation. We also need to ask the United States to designate TRF as foreign terrorist organisation in the country," PTI reported.

Acceding to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement, Rahul Gandhi said, "We gave full support, and what Kharge ji said is right - there are certain things that shouldn't be discussed. Everyone simply gave their support," while talking to reporters after the meeting.

Meanwhile, President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Opposition is with the government in this moment of crisis while referring to April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Ceasefire Violations along the LoC.

“In the moment of crisis, we are with government,” PTI quoted Mallikarjun Kharge as saying. After the success of Operation Sindoor, the government called an all-party meeting in which key leaders were briefed about the May 7 counter-terrorism action of centre against Pakistan.

The all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was attended by top party leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, BJP President J P Nadda and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Besides Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Sandip Bandyopadhyay of the Trinamool Congress and DMK's T R Baalu were also present in the meeting. Other opposition leaders that joined the meeting included Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, Sanjay Singh of the AAP, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule, BJD's Sasmit Patra, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha and Union minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan.