Belarus And Guinea-Bissau Signs The Agreement On Visa Exemption For Holders Of Diplomatic, Official And Service Passports

On May 7, 2025 the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus hosted the signing ceremony of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Belarus and the Government of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, official and service passports.

The document was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Maxim Ryzhenkov, and the State Secretary for International Cooperation of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Fatumata Jau.

The agreement will enter into legal force after the parties fulfil necessary domestic procedures.

On the same day, the two ministers met and discussed the status and prospects of the Belarusian-Bissau cooperation. They agreed to draw up a list of projects and agreements for implementation in the nearest future and to hold inter-ministerial political consultations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.