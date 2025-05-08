Kenya: Ministry Of Health Commits To Ensure All Inmates Enroll In Social Health Authority

The Ministry of Health has committed to ensuring that all inmates across the country are registered with the Social Health Authority (SHA), facilitating access to medical services when needed.

Dr. Ouma Oluga, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Medical Services, emphasized that this initiative will help inmates receive timely healthcare, particularly when they fall ill. He highlighted that access to affordable and quality healthcare is a crucial aspect of the bottom-up economic model.

Dr. Oluga made the announcement during the official launch of the Social Health Authority and identification card registration at Lang'ata Women Prison. He stressed the importance of registration, noting,“If you have not registered, you are denying yourself a chance to access health services at any facility across the country.”

Also in attendance were Dr. Salome Muhia, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Correctional Services, Dr. Belio Kipsang, Principal Secretary for Immigration and Citizen Services, and Ms. Aurelia Rono, Principal Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs, along with other state officers.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.