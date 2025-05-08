Kenya: Government Forms Committee To Boost Local Production Of Snake Antivenom

The Principal Secretary for the State Department for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, today held a consultative meeting with Michaelene Welsh from Wellcome Trust and Dr. George Omondi, Deputy Director of the Kenya Snakebite Research and Intervention Centre (KSRI).

During the meeting, Dr. Oluga announced the formation of a government-led committee to drive the local production of snake antivenom, an initiative spearheaded by KSRI. This initiative aims to improve access to timely and affordable treatment for snakebite victims across the country.

Dr. Omondi attended the meeting on behalf of the Director General Kenya Institute of Primate Research (KIPRE).

