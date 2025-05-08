Nakhchivan Representation Honors National Leader Heydar Aliyev On 102Nd Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - AzerNews) On May 8, the staff of the Permanent Representation of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in Baku visited the Alley of Honor to mark the 102nd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Azernews reports via Azertag that the staff of the permanent representation paid their respects to the cherished memory of Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of modern, independent Azerbaijan, by laying flowers at his grave.

Fresh flowers were also laid at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, and her memory was honored with deep respect.