Pharmacovigilance Aspects Of Licensing Agreements Training Course: How To Remain Compliant With Legal Obligations And Satisfy Good Pharmacovigilance (ONLINE EVENT: July 1, 2025)
This intensive one-day seminar will review the existing global requirements relating to pharmacovigilance in contractual agreements. The emphasis will be on practical advice as to how to remain compliant with the legal obligations and how to satisfy good pharmacovigilance practice and quality management requirements, as well as how to promote harmonious business partnerships.
Whilst licensing agreements involving medicines are primarily driven by commercial factors, the successful handling of pharmacovigilance obligations is a critical, but frequently overlooked, consideration. Negotiating the safety arrangements to ensure regulatory compliance by both partners can be a complex process, which is further compounded by a lack of harmonisation and clarity of the regulations around the world.
A practical workshop session will help consolidate the information provided under the guidance of our expert trainers.
Who Should Attend:
The programme will be of interest to all personnel involved in business development and licensing agreements, including those working in drug safety and pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs and drug registration, medical directors, R&D directors and company lawyers.
Benefits of attending
- Make sense of the licensing agreement jungle Ensure you stay compliant with global pharmacovigilance requirements Understand what the regulators expect Master the essentials of licensing agreements - safety and business considerations Consider the legal status and role of pharmacovigilance licensing agreements Discuss audit and compliance aspects of third-party agreements
Certifications:
- CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Key Topics Covered:
Global regulatory framework
- EU, USA and what ICH says How it impacts partnerships What the regulators expect From the pharmacovigilance system From the MAH From the MAH's partners
Best pharmacovigilance practices in licensing agreements
- Types of agreement Safety Data Exchange Agreement Who is responsible for what? Joint handling of pharmacovigilance issues
Legal aspects
- The legal status and role of pharmacovigilance agreements Drafting pharmacovigilance agreements Contract basics, dos and don'ts Terminology, form and content Using templates Contractual liability and indemnities Amendment and termination of pharmacovigilance agreements
Audit and compliance aspects of third-party agreements
- Regulatory expectations and inspections Which agreements to examine at audit What to look for in safety data exchange agreements at pharmacovigilance audit Which partners to audit and how Measuring partner/other party compliance
Workshop - practical aspects of licensing agreement
