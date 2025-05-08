Change Management For In-House Lawyers Training Course: Best Practice Tools, Knowledge And Techniques That Lawyers Should Have Alongside Their Legal Knowledge And Skills (ONLINE EVENT: June 4, 2025)
This highly focused course will provide the latest best practice tools, knowledge and techniques that lawyers should have alongside their legal knowledge and skills. This course is also relevant to other business leaders and executives who need to manage change necessary for 21st Century innovative.
'Change is the law of life and those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future' - John F. Kennedy
At its core, 'change management' is about how to proactively use specific tools and techniques, to transition employees and teams, or an entire organisation, to a desired future state with the minimal of disruption and resistance, managing the change and minimising the resistance to organisational change, using structured approaches based on years of research.
Change is hard and humans are naturally resistant to it, so most organisations continue to struggle with effectively implementing it successfully and efficiently.
Benefits of attending
By attending this course you will:
- Learn how to manage change efficiently Understand the methods needed to implement change successfully Get to grips with overcoming resistance and changing culture Improve your skills of persuasion and communication Gain insights into how to measure the effectiveness of change Recognise the importance of rewards and recognition in change management
Certifications:
- CPD : 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
- In-house and private practice lawyers Heads of legal departments Commercial and business development managers Board members, company directors and senior executives
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Background, research and theory
- Lewin's 3 step unfreeze, change, refreeze process Kotter's 8 step process for change Kubler-Ross change curve Chip and Dan Heath's 3 rules for change (see-feel-change) Recent survey results
Overcoming resistance: persuasion and compulsion
- Culture - norms and behaviours Motivations for change Imparting information, changing behaviours and improving performance
Communication and engagement
- Understanding the needs of colleagues, clients and other stakeholders Assessing and responding to stakeholder needs Communications planning Aligning to corporate objectives
Measurement, rewards and recognition
- Metrics to understand the effectiveness of changes Creating "before and after" success stories Formal and informal incentives, gaming
Final questions
