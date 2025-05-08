Change Management For In-House Lawyers Training Course: Best Practice Tools, Knowledge And Techniques That Lawyers Should Have Alongside Their Legal Knowledge And Skills (ONLINE EVENT: June 4, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Change Management for In-house Lawyers Training Course" training has been added tooffering.

This highly focused course will provide the latest best practice tools, knowledge and techniques that lawyers should have alongside their legal knowledge and skills. This course is also relevant to other business leaders and executives who need to manage change necessary for 21st Century innovative.

'Change is the law of life and those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future' - John F. Kennedy

At its core, 'change management' is about how to proactively use specific tools and techniques, to transition employees and teams, or an entire organisation, to a desired future state with the minimal of disruption and resistance, managing the change and minimising the resistance to organisational change, using structured approaches based on years of research.

Change is hard and humans are naturally resistant to it, so most organisations continue to struggle with effectively implementing it successfully and efficiently.

Benefits of attending

By attending this course you will:



Learn how to manage change efficiently

Understand the methods needed to implement change successfully

Get to grips with overcoming resistance and changing culture

Improve your skills of persuasion and communication

Gain insights into how to measure the effectiveness of change Recognise the importance of rewards and recognition in change management

Certifications:



CPD : 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:



In-house and private practice lawyers

Heads of legal departments

Commercial and business development managers Board members, company directors and senior executives

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Background, research and theory



Lewin's 3 step unfreeze, change, refreeze process

Kotter's 8 step process for change

Kubler-Ross change curve

Chip and Dan Heath's 3 rules for change (see-feel-change) Recent survey results

Overcoming resistance: persuasion and compulsion



Culture - norms and behaviours

Motivations for change Imparting information, changing behaviours and improving performance

Communication and engagement



Understanding the needs of colleagues, clients and other stakeholders

Assessing and responding to stakeholder needs

Communications planning Aligning to corporate objectives

Measurement, rewards and recognition



Metrics to understand the effectiveness of changes

Creating "before and after" success stories Formal and informal incentives, gaming

Final questions

