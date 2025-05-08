Defence Minister Briefs Oppn On Operation Sindoor, All Parties Laud Armed Forces

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presided over the all-party meeting held in the capital on Thursday, a day after India conducted cross-border strikes in Pakistan as well as PoK and briefed the Opposition on 'Operation Sindoor', its aftermath and also about the government's intentions behind bombing the terror bases and its preparations for any eventuality.

The all-party meeting, called by the Centre, was to brief the Opposition leaders about the Army's one of the most expansive operations against terror camps and infrastructure, across the border.

Top leaders of all parties, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and others, attended the meeting.

As Rajnath Singh briefed the Opposition, all parties lauded the Army's action and extended support to the government in its endeavour to crush terrorism emanating from foreign soil.

Speaking to the media, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijuju said that all parties lauded the Armed Forces and spoke in one voice against terror.

“All parties showed solidarity with the government. All of them agreed that there was no scope for politics in matters of national security, and all spoke on similar lines. They complimented the armed forces and assured full support to the government,” he said.

He further said that all parties showed political maturity and expressed unambiguous support for the Armed Forces as well as the government.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, told the media, "We have extended our full support to the government.”

Mallikarjun Kharge said, "In the meeting, the Centre informed us about Operation Sindoor. We told them that we are with the government."

AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi also congratulated the Armed forces on the successful operation and went a step ahead, asking the government to start building diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to designate The Resistance Front (TRF), the group claiming responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, as a terrorist organisation.

"I complemented the Armed Forces as well as the Government for Operation Sindoor. We should begin an international campaign against TRF to get it designated as a terrorist organisation by the UN Security Council. We must also seek US support in declaring it a terrorist outfit," he said.