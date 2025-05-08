403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky wants to postpone election once more
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a bill to extend martial law by another 90 days, effectively preventing the possibility of holding a presidential election during that period. Zelensky's term officially expired nearly a year ago, and he has consistently used martial law as justification for postponing the election. Russia has labeled Zelensky as "illegitimate," asserting that the Ukrainian parliament is the true governing authority.
On Tuesday, Zelensky introduced draft legislation in parliament, which suggests a three-month extension of martial law and general mobilization starting May 9. Under Ukrainian law, elections cannot be held while martial law is in effect, meaning the presidential election will remain suspended. If martial law were lifted, parliamentary elections could be held within 60 days, with presidential elections following within 90 days.
The bills are expected to pass in parliament between April 15 and 18, according to Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak. There has been significant media speculation about Zelensky’s potential reelection bid. Earlier, Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, hinted that elections would take place soon, though without providing specifics. Trump's remarks have referred to Zelensky as a "dictator without elections."
Despite this, Ukrainian officials, including David Arakhamia, head of Zelensky's faction in parliament, have dismissed plans for an election in the immediate future. Arakhamia mentioned that parliamentary parties have agreed to hold elections six months after martial law is lifted.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has criticized Western powers, alleging that European NATO members are working to ensure Zelensky's continued rule or, should he be ousted, to replace him with another leader who would maintain the "Russophobic" policies.
On Tuesday, Zelensky introduced draft legislation in parliament, which suggests a three-month extension of martial law and general mobilization starting May 9. Under Ukrainian law, elections cannot be held while martial law is in effect, meaning the presidential election will remain suspended. If martial law were lifted, parliamentary elections could be held within 60 days, with presidential elections following within 90 days.
The bills are expected to pass in parliament between April 15 and 18, according to Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak. There has been significant media speculation about Zelensky’s potential reelection bid. Earlier, Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, hinted that elections would take place soon, though without providing specifics. Trump's remarks have referred to Zelensky as a "dictator without elections."
Despite this, Ukrainian officials, including David Arakhamia, head of Zelensky's faction in parliament, have dismissed plans for an election in the immediate future. Arakhamia mentioned that parliamentary parties have agreed to hold elections six months after martial law is lifted.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has criticized Western powers, alleging that European NATO members are working to ensure Zelensky's continued rule or, should he be ousted, to replace him with another leader who would maintain the "Russophobic" policies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment