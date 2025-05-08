Perjeta (Pertuzumab) Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts 2019-2034

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the burgeoning Perjeta (Pertuzumab) market, driven by rising breast cancer cases and advancements in oncology treatments. Our in-depth report covers market size, growth, segmentation, and regional insights, spotlighting trends like ADCs, biosimilars, subcutaneous therapies, and key players.

The Perjeta (Pertuzumab) market report provides a comprehensive analysis of various key market aspects such as size, growth potential, and segmentation. It explores significant regions and leading countries, presenting historical data and projecting future growth. The competitive landscape is dissected along with market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments influencing the market dynamics.

Historically, the market has experienced growth due to the adoption of oncology treatments and the increasing demand for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Additionally, there's a growing need for targeted, less toxic therapies, alongside developments in personalized medicine. The future forecast indicates that this growth will continue, driven by rising breast cancer incidences and heightened interest in ADCs for hematologic malignancies. Moreover, cancer rates are escalating, unmet medical needs are recognized, and pharmaceutical R&D in cancer immunotherapy is expanding. Significant trends include the use of biosimilars in oncology, advancements in drug formulations, and breakthroughs in cancer immunotherapy research, emphasizing combination therapies.

An uptick in breast cancer cases is a critical driver for market growth, particularly with lifestyle changes leading to higher obesity rates and sedentary behaviors, coupled with the enhancement of early detection methods. Perjeta (pertuzumab) is instrumental in treating HER2-positive breast cancer by targeting the HER2 receptor, often used in conjunction with trastuzumab and chemotherapy for improved outcomes. Recent reports, such as that from the UK-based Ray of Light Wales, project significant growth in breast cancer survivor numbers, underscoring the market's expansion potential.

Technological advancements are a key market trend, including the development of subcutaneous combination therapies aimed at enhancing patient outcomes and treatment convenience. For instance, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. introduced Phesgo in November 2023, a notable subcutaneous treatment for HER2-positive cancers, combining pertuzumab, trastuzumab, and vorhyaluronidase alfa for a fast, efficient administration method.

In June 2024, a strategic partnership between Zydus Pharmaceuticals and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories was announced to boost the accessibility of pertuzumab biosimilars in India, aiming to improve affordability and availability of this critical treatment for HER2-positive breast cancer patients. Roche Holding AG stands out as a key player in this market.

Geographically, North America was the largest region in the Perjeta market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to show the fastest growth. The market spans regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain involved.

Perjeta (pertuzumab), a targeted therapy for specific breast cancer types, is a monoclonal antibody developed using recombinant DNA technology and primarily sold through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online platforms. This market consists of key products like herceptin, docetaxel, paclitaxel, and carboplatin, based on 'factory gate' values, including related services offered by manufacturers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Perjeta (Pertuzumab) Market Characteristics

3. Perjeta (Pertuzumab) Market Biologic Drug Characteristics



3.1. Molecule Type

3.2. Route of Administration (ROA)

3.3. Mechanism of Action (MOA) 3.4. Safety and Efficacy

4. Perjeta (Pertuzumab) Market Trends and Strategies

5. Macro Economic Scenario Impact on the Market

6. Global Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework



6.1. Global PESTEL Analysis

6.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

6.3. Global Growth Rate Analysis

6.4. Historic Market Size and Growth

6.5. Forecast Market Size and Growth 6.6. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

7. Market Pricing Analysis & Forecasts

8. Market Segmentation



8.1. Segmentation by Type

8.2. Segmentation by Product

8.3. Segmentation by Indication 8.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel

9. Market Epidemiology of Clinical Indications



9.1. Drug Side Effects 9.2. Incidence and Prevalence of Clinical Indications

10. Market Regional and Country Analysis



10.1. Split by Region 10.2. Split by Country

